Ayesha Curry cheats on her husband Stephen for getting hard on Racy Vacation Pic

%MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63711% %MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63712%

Instagram

The author of the cookbook jokingly tells the NBA player that he could at least have used a filter after sharing a photo in which his garbage is rummaging while Ayesha licks his forehead.

Up News Info –

Stephen Curry could not help being excited by his wife Ayesha Curry during his romantic vacation and made no attempt to hide it. The professional basketball player has just shared a spicy photo of his Valentine's holiday.

On Sunday, February 16, the Golden State Warriors star posted on Instagram a photo of him carrying his wife, who is making a suggestive move by licking her forehead. "Holiday vibes with me and just like dat!" He captioned it.

%MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63713% %MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63714%

While Stephen apparently only wanted to treasure his moment along with the image, Ayesha mocked her husband when she noticed that her garbage was peeking out of her gray shorts. "At least you could have done a filter on this. However, I love you," he wrote blatantly in the comments section.

%MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63715% %MINIFYHTML46078edd5eec57f039113c00e58aa63716%

Stephen Curry shares intimate vacation photos with his wife Ayesha.

For some people who were naively confused about what Ayesha was talking about, one person said: "she talks about her pork man." Another explained: "She is talking about that eggplant growing and that she likes to show all my goods to the world!"

The fans of the couple, meanwhile, disagreed with the author of the 30-year-old cookbook on the need to use a filter for their intimate image. "No filter is needed," one expressed what many others similarly expressed in their own comments. Another jokingly suggested that the couple could have a baby number 4 soon. "Welp..number 4 otw," the person mentioned wrote.

However, some others criticized the couple for sharing too much about their private lives on social networks. "What testimony keeps your private life @ stephencurry30 do you know how many minors follow you, it just isn't appropriate," wrote one. Another added: "I don't appreciate this with my teenage children following you."

<br />

<br />

In another shared photo of her vacation, Ayesha glanced at her tattoo never seen before in her pelvic area, while rocking an orange bikini. It is not clear what the tattoo is, but it seems to have him inked recently since it had not been seen in his previous bikini photo published in March 2019.