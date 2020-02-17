Aurora police probed the theft of a puppy from a store at Fox Valley Mall – Up News Info Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (Up News Info) – Police in Aurora were looking for information on Monday while investigating the theft of a puppy from a pet store.

Around 7:55 p.m. Last Wednesday, Aurora police were called to Furry Babies at Fox Valley Mall, to report that a brown and white Shih Tzu was stolen directly from his cage.

The pet store said the dog was approximately one month old and was valued at $ 3,400.

Employees said the store was busy at night, and noted that they took the puppy between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and called the police. Employees said the dog is not much larger than the size of someone's hand, and only weighs a few pounds.

Aurora police detectives were investigating Monday night. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the puppy was asked to call the Aurora Police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.