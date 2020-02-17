Atlanta's housewives, Nene, are on Twitter ranting against Kenya, Andy and Bravo!

Nene Leakes is getting closer to being fired from Bravo & # 39; s Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

As MTO News already reported, the chain is gradually eliminating the 51-year-old star from the Real Housewives franchise. It appears in fewer and fewer episodes every season.

And last night, his archenemy Kenya Moore went to see what happens live of Andy Cohen and presented Bravo's plan.

Kenya explained to viewers how Bravo is gradually removing Nene from the program. Kenya explained that baby is paid a fee for each episode that appears. And when Nnee doesn't appear in an episode, they don't get paid.

This season, Nene has not appeared in 6 episodes, more than in any other season.

When Nene heard Kenya exposing her in Bravo, she got ballistic. And he began to rant against Andy Cohen, Bravo and Kenya.

Look: