At least 3 dead after the accident of a single vehicle in Plano – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Matilda Coleman
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least three people died after a single vehicle accident in Plano early Monday.

Police said the accident happened just before 3:45 a.m., near Hedgcoxe Road and Union Drive, in the northwestern part of the city.

According to police, there was a car involved in the accident that seemed to break in half and catch fire after hitting a tree. The police think he was going at high speed.

Police said officers were notified of the accident by the navigation system on board the vehicle after the deployment of the airbags.

Police continue to investigate what exactly caused the accident.

Hedgcoxe Road between Independence Parkway and Coit Road is closed for cleanliness and investigation.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

