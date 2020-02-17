Assad agrees to continue the attack that has displaced 900,000 | News

%MINIFYHTML0e187f1f1d6a8449f1c69b1e25253f3811% %MINIFYHTML0e187f1f1d6a8449f1c69b1e25253f3812%

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has pledged to continue the attack in the northwest of the country, the last major rebel stronghold in the country devastated by the war, saying that the war was not over yet but a "complete victory,quot; was seen.

The fierce Russian-backed government offensive has displaced 900,000 people since early December, according to the United Nations, who warned Monday that the "horrible,quot; crisis was forcing those fleeing to sleep outside in freezing temperatures and had resulted in death of babies cold since the camps are full.

But in a strange speech published on state television on Monday, al-Assad He congratulated his forces for the recent achievements that led them to consolidate control over the province of Aleppo and to commit to moving forward with a military campaign in the province of Idlib.

"This release does not mean the end of the war and does not mean the end of the schemes or the end of terrorism or the surrender of the enemies and does not mean that our enemies will surrender," he said.

"But it means we rub their noses on the ground as a prelude to complete victory and before their defeat, sooner or later."

"We must not rest, but continue to prepare for the next battles and, therefore, the battle to free the field of Aleppo and Idlib will continue."

The offensive has interrupted the fragile cooperation between Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the conflict, but have collaborated in what they say is a political solution to the war of almost nine years.

Ankara, which supports several Syrian rebel groups in the northwest, has been outraged since Syrian attacks in Idlib province killed 13 Turkish troops in two weeks. He has asked Moscow to stop the attacks, warning that it would use military power to push back Syrian forces unless they withdraw at the end of the month.

So far, Turkey has sent thousands of troops and hundreds of convoys of military equipment to reinforce its observation posts in Idlib, established under a 2018 scale reduction agreement with Russia.

In his speech, al-Assad also alluded to Ankara's warning, saying that the offensive will continue despite "empty voices coming from the north."

Hashem Ahelbarra of Al Jazeera, reporting from the border between Turkey and Syria, said al-Assad seemed to want to "tell his own people that this (offensive) is something that could take longer than expected.

"Particularly if Turkey continues its participation and there is no agreement between Turkey and Russia on the implementation of a ceasefire," Ahelbarra added.

Humanitarian crisis

Rami Khouri, a journalism professor at the American University of Beirut, said it is unclear what al-Assad's challenging message means for Syria's relationship with Turkey.

Khouri said it was unlikely that Turkey would enter into a conventional war with Syria because it would threaten its own ties with Russia.

"The Turkish-Russian relationship is much more important than the Turkish-Syrian government (relationship," he said.

On the other hand, Mark Lowcock, UN chief of humanitarian affairs and emergency aid, warned Monday that violence in the northwest was "indiscriminate."

"Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets have been affected. Schools are suspended, many health facilities have closed. There is a serious risk of disease outbreaks. Basic infrastructure is falling apart." he said in a statement.

"We are now receiving reports that settlements for displaced people are being beaten, resulting in deaths, injuries and more displacement."

He said a massive aid operation underway from the Turkish border has been "overwhelmed. The equipment and facilities used by humanitarian workers are being damaged. The humanitarian workers themselves are being displaced and killed."