Artists are expected to finish fixing Cecil B. Moore's damaged mural in northern Philadelphia this week – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Artists are expected to return this week to fix a mural by Cecil B. Moore that was disfigured with racist graffiti on Saturday. Someone wrote an expletive followed by a racial insult on the mural at the corner of Jefferson and Bouvier Streets in northern Philadelphia.

The teams worked to eliminate graffiti on Saturday night and Sunday, but the mural has yet to be repaired.

The police are still looking for vandalism.