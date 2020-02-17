Artist of the week: Eminem

%MINIFYHTML09fa4206a9ceaa41b641c337f7827c7811% %MINIFYHTML09fa4206a9ceaa41b641c337f7827c7812%

Eminem It really has a big impact on the rap industry, and it's not even surprising at this point considering how talented it is. His talent as a lyricist is very evident in many of his songs, and even has a fast, clean and smooth delivery, as well as a skill and fluidity that many other rappers do not have. Such an example can be seen in his hit "Rap God" and "Godzilla," the last of which includes his latest album "Music to Be Murdered By."

Speaking of "Music to Be Murdered By," the album has reminded people once again how good it is to sell their music. Although the registry literally had no prior announcement or promotion, it could still rule the Billboard 200 with an impressive number of sales. He helped Em become the first artist to have ten consecutive albums debuting at number 1 in the United States and one of six artists to release at least ten number 1 albums.

His new album was not the only thing that made many people talk about him recently. More than a decade after he won the Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars, he finally performed the song at the annual event for the first time during the 2020 ceremony earlier this month. His set successfully surprised many people, which led him to be fashionable in social networks.

Not only that, but the surprise performance also stimulated a huge sales gain for "Lose Yourself." Days after the performance, the "8 miles"The soundtrack sold 4,000 downloads in the United States, while its entire music catalog sold a total of 7,000 downloads. This, once again, showed how great Em is in the music industry in general and how much influence it brought to the game.