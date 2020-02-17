Arsene Wenger rejects Unai Emery's criticism of his last two years at Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f11% %MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f12%

Wenger: "In 2017 we made 75 points and won the FA Cup, so you can't say that (Arsenal was in decline) and last year we finished second in the league,quot;





%MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f13% %MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f14%











0:49



Arsene Wenger dismisses the claims of his successor Unai Emery that Arsenal was a declining team when he finished his 22-year term at the club

Arsene Wenger dismisses the claims of his successor Unai Emery that Arsenal was a declining team when he finished his 22-year term at the club

%MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f15% %MINIFYHTML8bd0759bc0cc07de5c9c3008efe1073f16%

Arsene Wenger has dismissed Unai Emery's claim that Arsenal was a club in decline when he took over in 2018.

Emery, who was fired as head coach in November, described Arsenal as a "downhill,quot; club in an interview with France Football earlier this month.

The former head of Seville and Paris Saint-Germain said: "Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years before I arrived.

Arsenal is seven points behind Chelsea, fourth ranked, in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta.

"We stopped this fall and even started rebuilding the club with the Europa League final and fifth place in the league, just one point away from Tottenham despite the fact that we only got one point in our last five games."

"We had the qualification of the Champions League at our fingertips and in the end it went wrong. But it was a good season and we had the idea to keep improving."

Emery also accused some of his former Arsenal players of not having "a good attitude," but Wenger described his case that his successor failed to comply with his verdict.

Arsenal vs Everton Live

"In 2017 we made 75 points and won the FA Cup, so it cannot be said that (Arsenal was in decline) and the previous year (2016) we finished second in the league," Wenger said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"2018 was my last year, but it's very difficult to get out of that."

"Arsenal is a club that is in a very strong financial position. It has good players, after that, when you are a coach, you must defend what you do and your result and not look around."

"That's the only thing you can do."

The 20th anniversary of the Laureus World Sports Awards took place in Berlin on February 17, in honor of the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019 and celebrating the power of sport to transform the lives of millions of young people. #sportunitesus # laureus20