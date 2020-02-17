Arsenal Women could face Tottenham Women in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML10716c273f123497975f3751cc4b3e9b11% %MINIFYHTML10716c273f123497975f3751cc4b3e9b12%





Arsenal Women will face Lewes next Sunday in their rearranged fifth round FA Cup game

Arsenal Women will face Tottenham, rivals in North London, in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, if they beat Lewes in their rearranged fifth round match.

The Gunners game against the side of the Championship was one of three postponed by Storm Dennis this weekend, alongside Leicester City vs. Reading and Crystal Palace vs. Brighton.

Arsenal will face Lewes next Sunday with Leicester vs. Reading on Thursday and Crystal Palace vs. Brighton ready for Tuesday, February 25.

The leaders of WSL Manchester City will face the winners of the Leicester game against Reading while the second-placed Chelsea will travel to Everton.

The complete draw is:

Crystal Palace or Brighton vs Birmingham City

Everton vs Chelsea

Arsenal or Lewes vs Tottenham

Leicester City or Reading vs Manchester City

The draws are scheduled for Sunday, March 15.