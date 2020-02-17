Armed men kill at least 24 in the church in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – Armed men killed at least 24 people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday Mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources said on Monday.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but jihadist groups with ties to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State seek to gain control of rural areas of Burkina Faso exacerbating ethnic and religious conflict.
Hundreds of people have died during the past year, and more than half a million have fled their homes.
The timing of the shooting, during a religious service in the town of Pansi, in the Yagha region, reflects other recent attacks against Christians, including assaults on churches and murders of pastors and priests.
Violence threatens to break peaceful relations in Burkina Faso between the majority of the Muslim population and Christians, who represent up to a quarter of the people in the country.
Armed robbers "attacked peaceful residents of this area after identifying them and separating them from non-residents," the government said in a statement on Monday.
Eight people were injured in the attack and an unknown number was kidnapped, the government said, adding that a pastor was among the dead. The statement did not indicate that the attack occurred in a church during mass.
Muslims have also been targets of violence in the last year. In October, armed men stormed a mosque during Friday's prayer and killed 15 people.
Attacks by jihadist groups have increased in the last year in Burkina Faso and in the wider Sahel region, an arid scrubland south of the Sahara.
They have worked to sow ethnic tensions between agricultural and livestock communities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to increase their recruitment among marginalized communities.
The number of people displaced by the conflict increased tenfold in 2019, to more than 560,000, which makes it the fastest growing displacement crisis in the world, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.