Armed men kill at least 24 in the church in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – Armed men killed at least 24 people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday Mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but jihadist groups with ties to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State seek to gain control of rural areas of Burkina Faso exacerbating ethnic and religious conflict.

Hundreds of people have died during the past year, and more than half a million have fled their homes.

The timing of the shooting, during a religious service in the town of Pansi, in the Yagha region, reflects other recent attacks against Christians, including assaults on churches and murders of pastors and priests.