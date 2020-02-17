Apple warns investors that the coronavirus in China will reduce iPhone production and sales – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (AP) – Apple Inc. warns investors that it will not meet its second-quarter financial orientation because the viral outbreak in China has reduced the production of iPhones.

The company based in Cupertino, Calif., Said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and that all have been reopened. But the company said production is slowly increasing.

"The health and well-being of each person who helps make these products possible is our top priority, and we are working in close consultation with our providers and public health experts as this ramp continues," Apple said in a statement.

The death toll from COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, was 1,770 as of Monday.

Apple says the demand for iPhones has also declined in China because many of Apple's 42 retail stores are closed or running on a reduced schedule. China is Apple's third largest retail market for iPhone, after the United States and Europe.

Outside of China, Apple said the demand for iPhone has been strong and is in line with the company's expectations.

On January 28, Apple said it expected second-quarter revenue between $ 63 billion and $ 67 billion. Apple's second quarter ends March 30.

Apple says the situation is evolving and will provide more information about its next earnings call in April.

