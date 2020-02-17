Apple is unlikely to reach revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML95386b662be2aeff18c14944ac99694411% %MINIFYHTML95386b662be2aeff18c14944ac99694412%

Apple Inc. on Monday warned that it was unlikely to reach a sales target set just three weeks ago amid the loss of production and the weakening of demand in China for the coronavirus outbreak.

The disease killed 1,770 people in China and affected about 70,500 people, and millions of people were confined to their homes and factories that slowly reopened after the Chinese New Year holiday break was extended due to the virus.

Manufacturing facilities in China that produce Apple's iPhone and other electronic products have begun to reopen, but are increasing more slowly than expected, Apple said. That will mean fewer iPhones available for sale worldwide, which makes Apple one of the largest Western firms affected by the outbreak.

Some of its retail stores in the country remain closed or are operating at reduced hours, which will hurt sales this quarter. China accounted for 15% of Apple's revenue, or $ 13.6 billion, last quarter, and provided 18% of revenue in the quarter of the previous year.

At the end of January, Apple had forecast $ 63 billion to $ 67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in March. It did not offer a new revenue estimate or provide a profit forecast on Monday.

"The magnitude of this impact to lose your income guide in mid-February is clearly worse than feared," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note.

Apple's actions are expected to face an instinctive reaction on Tuesday, when Wall Street reopens after the Presidents Day holiday, Ives said.

Analysts have estimated that the virus can reduce the demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China, the world's largest device market.

"The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our top priority," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement released by Apple. It will reopen China's stores "in the safest and safest way possible," the company added.

Globally, iPhone supplies will be limited as Apple manufacturers work to operate plants at full capacity, the company said. He plans to provide more information in April, when he publishes the first quarter results.

Wedbush said he was still optimistic that Apple could recover from coronavirus recoil.

"While we try to measure the impact of the iPhone's failure and the potential rebound in the June quarter will be the center and center of the street, we remain optimistic with Apple in the long term," said Ives.

The disruption follows a strong December quarter for iPhone sales, which increased for the first time in a year. That could provide an opportunity for rival mobile phones Samsung, which has invested in manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and elsewhere.

Apple contract manufacturers have added many more locations within China than outside, with the main provider Foxconn expanding from 19 locations in 2015 to 29 in 2019 and another provider, Pegatron Corp, moving from eight to 12 locations, according to Apple data .

On the contrary, Samsung had pointed out at the beginning of the US-China trade war that it could meet the demand for US mobile phones. UU. Without the production of China. Samsung is also much less exposed to China as the final market.

Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai Motor Co and General Motors Co have said that their car production lines were, or could be, affected by Chinese factories that restart slowly due to the virus.

