Months of anti-government protests in the capital of Iraq have been bad for business on the oldest street in Baghdad.

Al Rasheed Street has been at the center of some of the worst violence between security forces and protesters demanding change.

Merchants say that, despite the opening of nearby roads and bridges, trade has not improved.

Rob Matheson of Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.