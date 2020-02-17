Anthony Davis wins the All-Star Game for Team LeBron on the free throw line | NBA News

Anthony Davis made a free kick when Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

69th NBA All-Star Game – Game Leaders Team LeBron Points: Kawhi Leonard – 30

Assists: James / Harden / Paul – 6

Bounces: Anthony Davis – 9 Team Giannis Points: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 25

Assists: Trae Young – 10

Bounces: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11

The players were taking charges, the bodies hit the floor, calls were shouted and not calls at both ends.

The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the last moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league hid absolutely nothing.

Kobe Bryant, always the competitor, would simply have loved the way it was tonight.

"That was a lot of fun," said LeBron James, exhausted and drenched in sweat at the end.

Davis made a free kick that ended the game to give Team LeBron a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the renewed NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the revised format to put items for charity and make sure Somebody is going to hit a shot to finish the game.

That someone was Davis, the Chicago native who missed the first free throw and made the second to finish the NBA mid-season showcase that became the closest All-Star Game since the Eastern Conference led the Western Conference 141-139 in 2010.

Kawhi Leonard, the game's MVP and the first trophy winner now named by Bryant, scored 30 points for Team LeBron, while Captain James and Chris Paul scored 23, and Davis finished with 20.

Kawhi Leonard celebrates after being named Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game



"This is for him," Leonard said, talking about Bryant later.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who captained his team, led his team with 25 points, Kemba Walker had 23 for Team Giannis, Joel Embiid scored 22 and Rudy Gobert added 21.

"I think it was really interesting," said Giannis Team coach Nick Nurse of NBA champion Toronto Raptors. "It was a lot of fun, every quarter, from the coach's point of view."

The ending was frantic, and something else. James tried a tray that would have put his team a point away: Antetokounmpo blocked it, initially called an archer but ruled a clean block after the review. The LeBron team controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40 foot footer to finish it, but failed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts defensive pressure on LeBron James during the All-Star Game



James Harden had the opportunity to win it for the LeBron Team. He entered his triple, but Kyle Lowry rejected him and took over the NBA leading scorer. James received a dump shortly thereafter to reach 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to reduce the advantage of the LeBron team to one.

With that, it was time for the next winning basket.

Davis got a foul on the next trip, got the free kick to win it, and that was it.

"I told my team that I was going to lose the first one to push myself a little more here at home," Davis said.

James's team wore blue shirts, all with No. 2 for Gianna Bryant. The Antetokounmpo team wore red, each player wore No. 24 on Kobe Bryant's back. And on his right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter and his seven friends on January 26.

"His presence was felt," James said.

Anthony Davis clashes all five with team captain LeBron James during the All-Star Game



And with the new rules, the teams did it in the room. Antetokounmpo came out to block a shot from James, Lowry took over his former teammate Leonard in Toronto, elbows collided in collisions for rebound positioning, Paul shouted encouragement to his LeBron teammates in a timeout, all adding up to an intensity almost never seen in All-Star Games.

Joel Embiid rose to the brim for a powerful windmill for Team Giannis in the All-Star Game



It was the first All-Star Game with a new format. The teams played a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, the scores started at 0-0 in each of those periods and the winning team in each won $ 100,000 for their charity for children in the Chicago area.

The James team won the first quarter 53-41, the Antetokoumpo team won the second quarter 51-30.

Trae Young sold out a midfield buzz for Team Giannis at the end of the second quarter of the All-Star Game



The cumulative score at that point was Team Giannis 133-124 Team LeBron entering the fourth untimed quarter, with another new twist.

The NBA decided, as part of Bryant's tribute series, that the winner of the All-Star Game would be the team that added 24 points, a nod to his jersey number, to whatever the total score after three quarters.

That meant the target score was set to 157. The game clock was off. The shooting clock remained on. The stage for the drama was perfectly set.

And the All-Star Game, often defamed in recent years for lack of competitiveness, was entertained again.

Among the stars who attended to watch the game were Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah, Common, Chaka Khan (who performed the national anthem before the game), Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Donnie Wahlberg, Bad Bunny, Guy Fieri, Jon Stewart, José Andrés, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Patrick Mahomes and Spike Lee.

Former Philadelphia star Allen Iverson, who wore Bryant's original No. 8 Lakers shirt along with a Lakers hat and attracted roars from the crowd, attended as did Megan Rapinoe and WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

