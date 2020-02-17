Angels 3rd Baseman, Houston native Anthony Rendon speaks of forgiveness for the Astros poster theft scandal – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML32cf45c2535f793e9f40bf3cd4a0784f11% %MINIFYHTML32cf45c2535f793e9f40bf3cd4a0784f12%

TEMPE, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) Anthony Rendon, the new $ 245 million third base of the Los Angeles Angels, shared his thoughts on the cheating scandal that involved the 2017 Houston Astros World Champion.

Rendon is from Houston.

"Everyone is quick to hit them and just kill them," Rendon said. "But at the end of the day, we have to look in the mirror, and we are not perfect people. Whether it is a speeding ticket or whatever, some of us are trying to gain an advantage in a way or another in life. By chance they caught them for doing it. You can forgive them, but that doesn't mean you have to forget. "

Rendon has spent his career in the National League.

His Washington Nationals beat Houston in a seven-game World Series last year in which the home team lost all games.

"Even when I saw his games in previous years, he was suspicious," Rendon said. “It looked weird. They were (sitting) on ​​balls that were very hard pitches, and just as they were playing the game. All are talented players. I love those guys there, especially what they have done in my city of Houston to help us. But it definitely raises many question marks, watch those games. "

Meanwhile, the three-time Most Valuable Angels Player of the Angels eliminated the Astros and questioned the discipline delivered by Major League Baseball on Monday after it was reported to spring training.

"It's sad for baseball," he said. "It's hard. They cheated. I don't agree with the punishments, the players don't receive anything. It was a player-driven thing. It also sucks, because the boys' careers have been affected. Many people lost jobs. It was difficult. .

Me going to the plate knowing what's coming? It would be fun up there. Many boys lost respect for some of the boys. "

Trout said some Astros members approached him during the offseason to explain his side, but Trout didn't seem impressed.

"You don't know what helped them or what didn't," he said. "But if you know what's coming, it will definitely help them. I don't know if you take the trophy off or take off the rings, but they should definitely do something."

Trout does not remember listening to the Astros hitting the trash cans at Minute Maid Park during their nine major league seasons, all with the Angels in the West of the American League.

"I noticed the hit of the bat from the center field," said Trout. "It feels like they aren't losing pitches. It's frustrating, because there are guys who come here fighting every day and working on things. … I can't imagine how pitchers feel. It's a mental game. You enter a stretch where you're fine, and you go into Houston and you get hit, that could drain you mentally. "

Trout did not suggest what the punishment of the Astros players should have been, but the scandal obviously touched a nerve in the bright center fielder of the Halos, who has spent his entire career trying to overcome the Astros.

"Obviously, the general manager was fired and Hinch was fired," Trout said of the punishments for Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch. "But players don't get anything, that's definitely not right."

"I think everyone wants it to be a clean and level field," Trout added. "I didn't know it wasn't until these things came out, and then you realize that when we played in (Houston) or whatever, they were hitting a lot of balls." Surely they have a lot of great players, but it was something different. "

