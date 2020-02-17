Andrew McCutchen hopes to be ready for the opening day of the Phillies after tearing ACL in June – Up News Info Philly

CLEARWATER, Florida (AP) – Andrew McCutchen can talk firsthand about modern medical advances. His ACL was torn last year, and it wasn't the first time.

"I had an ACL injury when I was in high school, so to compare the two, in regards to the process and rehabilitation, it is much faster," said the Philadelphia gardener on Monday. "You are doing things much faster than 16 or 17 years ago. At the same time, I am not 16 years old and I am rehabilitating. I am 33 now."

McCutchen played only 59 games last year before falling with a torn ACL in early June. The Phillies finished 81-81, a disappointment in their first season after signing Bryce Harper. Philadelphia replaced manager Gabe Kapler with Joe Girardi and added Zack Wheeler to his rotation.

If he can stay healthy, McCutchen could also give the team a boost.

The Phillies conducted their first training with the entire team on Monday. McCutchen said he plans to be ready for opening day.

"I'm doing everything. I have no limitations. It's about going out and doing everything 100%," he said. "Some things I'm doing pretty well, some things I'm still working on."

Girardi said McCutchen is not where he was at the moment last year, simply because he is now emerging from an injury.

"Every week we are going to make an assessment of where he is and what he is ready to drive next week," Girardi said. "I know he went out on the field today and did that kind of thing."

McCutchen was the Most Valuable Player of the National League in 2013, when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was changed to San Francisco in 2018, then it was delivered to the New York Yankees towards the end of that season. He signed with the Phillies before last season.

McCutchen's batting average has declined since his days as an MVP candidate, but his durability has not really been a problem. Before last season, he had played in at least 153 games in eight of the previous nine years.

He hit .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in his abbreviated 2019. The injury broke a streak of eight consecutive seasons with at least 20 homers.

He played mainly in the left garden but also spent time in the center. He says the injury should not prevent him from playing in the center if necessary.

The Phillies were first in the Eastern National League when McCutchen injured his left knee during a summary on June 3 in San Diego, but he minimized the idea that his absence was what derailed the season.

"It's good to think:" Oh, it was because I stopped playing, I got injured. "I really don't think so," he said. "I think it's just us as a complete team together, we just have to grow."

McCutchen compared the 2019 Phillies season with the first season of LeBron James with the Miami Heat after partnering with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Heat reached the NBA Finals but lost.

“They had the squad. They had the superstar team, ”he said. "They didn't work as people expected, but they stayed together."

NOTES All-Star C J.T. Realmuto says he is not too worried about the outcome of his arbitration hearing. He requested $ 12.4 million and the Phillies offered $ 10 million. "I am earning 10 or 12 million dollars. I will be happy anyway," he said. "I'm lucky to do what I do for a living with a lot of money." Like McCutchen, Realmuto was in his first season with Philadelphia last year. He set his career highs with 25 homers and 83 RBIs and won a Golden Glove.

(Copyright 2020 of The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)