An Afghan killed 2 Americans. The United States government issued the weapon.

On February 8, an Afghan soldier turned his light machine gun M249 supplied by the United States into a group of American and Afghan commandos who were huddled and patiently waiting for an airlift from a small base in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan.
The outbreak of fire killed the sergeant. Javier J. Gutierrez and Sgt. Antonio R. Rodríguez and injured six other Americans. A brief shooting followed as US troops struggled to distinguish friends from the enemy. The two sergeants and their US Special Forces team were betrayed by Sergeant Jawed, an Afghan army soldier who called himself by one name. Internal attacks, known as "green on blue," are a staple of the conflict, and a bitterly sad and fatal expression of the deep distrust that Afghan and American forces often have towards each other.
Sergeant Jawed was a six-year veteran of the force that the Pentagon helped create and equip. The weapon he used in the attack was one of the hundreds of thousands distributed throughout the United States during the 18-year war. By According to several accounts, the Pentagon has supplied approximately 465,000 small arms to Afghan security forces, purchased and shipped from at least 18 countries. The weapons included the Soviet Kalashnikov rifle with stock of wood and the jet black M16, as well as sniper rifles, guns, machine guns and even backstop rifles without recoil, although the Taliban insurgency has not owned tanks since 2001.
And although the weapons were destined for the Afghan army and police forces, the fact that the military did not document how and where they were distributed has meant that many of them reached the hands of militant groups throughout Afghanistan and the Middle East. In 2013, The Afghan inspector general inspector reported that 43 percent of the records of the Department of Defense of small arms sent to Afghanistan had no information or were duplicated.
This almost continuous flow of weapons has cost millions of taxpayers' dollars, some of which remain uncounted, along with many weapons. The Department of Defense's failure to track and maintain these weapons is the result of the convoluted bureaucracy that fuels defense contracts and Washington's desire to build an army and police force quickly from scratch.
In recent years, the Pentagon has tried to improve its methods for tracking weapons, but low literacy rates have made it difficult for Afghan soldiers and shipowners to keep accurate records.
Once a status symbol for high-ranking commanders and insurgents, the American-made M16, which is easily sold, lost or taken off the battlefield, now seems as frequent as Soviet-style rifles that make up a large part from the arsenal of the insurgency.
The vans, armored Humvees and night vision goggles have also reached the hands of the Taliban. The expensive glasses have given the group the advantage in recent years by attacking Afghan checkpoints and outposts across the country. Between 2014 and 2017, the Taliban more than doubled their night attacks thanks to night vision devices, according to a U.S. military official who in 2018 described internal data from the Pentagon.
The weapon used by Sergeant Jawed, an automatic weapon of the M249 squad, is an American military pillar and has been used since the 1980s, often serving as an automatic fire pillar for the four-man fire teams that make up a squad of 12 men It is not clear how many have been supplied to Afghan forces, which initially received Soviet-style weapons in the early years of the war before the Americans moved to standardize the army with NATO weapons.
Made by Fabrique Nationale Herstal, the M249 weighs around 15 pounds, and more if loaded with its typical belt of 100 to 200 rounds of 5.56×45 mm ammo. The U.S. Army UU. He suggests keeping the rate of fire of the M249 below 200 shots per minute to prevent the barrel from melting. The weapon is prone to getting stuck, but if it is serviced by a trained operator who knows the strange complexities that are common to open-bolt machine guns, he can distribute a relentless amount of bullets.
At the site where Sergeants Gutierrez and Rodriguez were killed, The Times identified at least 43 bullet holes in the concrete wall behind the Americans, and eight more in a higher empty tanker behind the wall. Sergeant Jawed fired only a few seconds, before an American guard shot him in a nearby tower.
The circumstances of why he turned the rifle against his American and Afghan counterparts remain unclear, as are the details of the machine gun he used: his serial number, when he was sent to Afghanistan or if he was handed over to him. by a partner or picked up in the moments before the murder.
But little information is needed to convey the pain of two American deaths caused by the weapon supplied by his government, the last in a war that resembles little what his organizers predicted.
Mujib Mashal and Zabihullah Ghazi contributed reports from Nangarhar, Afghanistan.
