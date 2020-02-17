An Afghan killed 2 Americans. The United States government issued the weapon.

The weapon used by Sergeant Jawed, an automatic weapon of the M249 squad, is an American military pillar and has been used since the 1980s, often serving as an automatic fire pillar for the four-man fire teams that make up a squad of 12 men It is not clear how many have been supplied to Afghan forces, which initially received Soviet-style weapons in the early years of the war before the Americans moved to standardize the army with NATO weapons.

Made by Fabrique Nationale Herstal, the M249 weighs around 15 pounds, and more if loaded with its typical belt of 100 to 200 rounds of 5.56×45 mm ammo. The U.S. Army UU. He suggests keeping the rate of fire of the M249 below 200 shots per minute to prevent the barrel from melting. The weapon is prone to getting stuck, but if it is serviced by a trained operator who knows the strange complexities that are common to open-bolt machine guns, he can distribute a relentless amount of bullets.

At the site where Sergeants Gutierrez and Rodriguez were killed, The Times identified at least 43 bullet holes in the concrete wall behind the Americans, and eight more in a higher empty tanker behind the wall. Sergeant Jawed fired only a few seconds, before an American guard shot him in a nearby tower.

The circumstances of why he turned the rifle against his American and Afghan counterparts remain unclear, as are the details of the machine gun he used: his serial number, when he was sent to Afghanistan or if he was handed over to him. by a partner or picked up in the moments before the murder.

But little information is needed to convey the pain of two American deaths caused by the weapon supplied by his government, the last in a war that resembles little what his organizers predicted.

Mujib Mashal and Zabihullah Ghazi contributed reports from Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

