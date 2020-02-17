Amy Klobuchar launches ads in Spanish in Nevada – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e911% %MINIFYHTMLd1c78fc5452b99369a59fcb34f9e62e912%

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The latest about the 2020 presidential campaign (always local):

11:45 a.m.

The Nevada Democratic Party says that more than 26,000 people cast votes during the first two days of early voting in state presidential committees.

The state party said Monday that more than half of the voters on Saturday, the first day, attended the caucus for the first time.

The Nevada Democrats are under intense pressure to get a trouble-free meeting and had to reconfigure their plans after the problems at the Iowa meetings.

For the first time, the Nevada Democratic Party offers four days of early voting in the caucus, when voters fill out a paper ballot marking at least their three main options for president. Those votes will be combined with the votes in person at approximately 2,000 venues at committee meetings next Saturday.

Democratic officials did not report any major problems over the weekend, but party officials were overwhelmed by long lines at some caucus sites.

Around 84,000 people participated in the Democratic presidential committees of Nevada in 2016.

11:30 am

Amy Klobuchar joins White House rivals Tom Steyer, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg at the launch of Spanish-language television commercials in Nevada.

The Minnesota senator announced a television and radio ad on Monday in Las Vegas and Reno while an early vote is taking place for the state’s Democratic committees.

Latinos represent 29% of Nevada's population and Democratic candidates are courting them early in the state before the final vote of the committee.

Klobuchar comes from a mostly white state and is among the candidates who work to show that it can reach diverse groups of voters in Nevada and beyond. He stumbled in an interview last week when he could not name the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

His announcement introduces a Spanish-speaking narrator who says that Klobuchar is a candidate who can defeat President Donald Trump and fight for better medical care and prescription drug prices.

8:10 a.m.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is getting very hot from his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. He is portrayed as an opportunist trying to buy his way to the White House.

Now he is pushing back.

On Monday, the former mayor of New York posted a mashup video on Twitter that shows aggressive and threatening comments from people who appear to be supporters of Bernie Sanders, juxtaposed with Sanders asking for "civil speech."

Bloomberg tweets: “We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This kind of "energy,quot; is not going to take us there. "

That was a slap to the claims of Sanders that he is in charge of emotion and energy in the Democratic race.

Most major candidates are campaigning in Nevada for Saturday committees. Bloomberg is not competing there. But he could qualify for his first debate, next Wednesday.

