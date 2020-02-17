Americans, including Irving couple in quarantine on cruise ship land in California, Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2d99e16ba406bb5366530f4ab0198ff711% %MINIFYHTML2d99e16ba406bb5366530f4ab0198ff712%

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two charter flights carrying Americans, including a pair of Irving, who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, landed at military bases in California and Texas while health officials seek to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

A plane carrying American passengers landed at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday local time. A second flight arrived at the Lackland Air Force Base in Texas just before 4 a.m. Monday, local time.

Rachel and Tyler Torres sent a tweet expressing their enthusiasm:

"Freedom express," has arrived after a 22-hour journey from baggage claim until now! We have landed at the base of the Lackland Air Force in San Antonio. We have been controlling the temperature and quarantining those with fever in a protected area. The cargo plane has not been as cold as we anticipated and we had a bag of chips for the first time in a month! I don't plan on getting on a plane for a long time after this. We are very excited to be in Texas and ready to sleep! I understand that after Lackland, the plane will proceed with those with symptoms to a hospital in Nebraska and then leave our 3 flight attendants / hazardous materials doctors in Atlanta. It will update as we learn more! PS: rubber mask straps + hair + trying to sleep on a plane is not something I would recommend 😉 Crown Camp here we go! "

Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono also tweeted that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers in 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise.

The United States said it organized the evacuation because people at Diamond Princess had a high risk of exposure to the virus. For departing Americans, the evacuation interrupts a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise on February 5.

The State Department later announced that 14 of the evacuees received confirmed that they had the virus, but were allowed to board the flight because they had no symptoms. They were isolated separately from other passengers on the flight, the US State said in a joint statement. UU. And Human and Health Services.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday that an infected person who shows minimal symptoms could still transmit the virus to another person.

After arriving in the US In the US, all passengers must spend another 14 days of quarantine at military facilities, which means they will have been in quarantine for a total of almost four weeks.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar passenger flights. Other governments, including Canada and Hong Kong, will also require passengers to undergo a second 14-day quarantine.

Japan announced on Monday another 99 infections in the Diamond Princess, bringing the total number of cases on the ship to 454. Overall, Japan has 419 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death. The United States has confirmed 15 cases within the country. Separately, a US citizen died in China.

The Americans Cheryl and Paul Molesky, a couple from Syracuse, New York, chose to exchange a coronavirus quarantine for another, letting the cruise return to the United States. Cheryl Molesky said the increasing number of patients on the ship influenced the decision.

"We are happy to return home," Cheryl Molesky previously told NHK TV in Japan. "It's a bit disappointing that we have to go through quarantine again, and we probably won't be as comfortable as Princess Diamond, possibly."

She sent The Associated Press a video of her and her husband boarding the plane with other Americans.

"Well, we are exhausted, but we are on the plane and that is a good feeling. However, it is quite miserable to wear these masks, and everyone had to go to the bathroom on the bus," he said.

Some American passengers said they would miss the opportunity to fly to the United States due to the additional quarantine. There was also concern about being on a long flight with other passengers who might be infected or in an incubation period.

One of the Americans, Matthew Smith, said in a tweet on Sunday that he saw a passenger without a face mask talking closely with another passenger. He said he and his wife escaped.

"If there are secondary infections on board, that's why," he said. "And you wanted me to get on a bus with her?"

He said the American health officials who visited his room apparently were surprised that the couple had decided to stay and wished them luck.

"Thank you, but we're fine," said Smith, told them.

