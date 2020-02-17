Ambulance called to Caroline Flack's house one day before her death

New details about Caroline flackThe last days are being discovered.
According to multiple reports, an ambulance was called at Love island The hostess's house in London the night before her death
"They called us shortly after 10:30 PM on February 14 to a residential property," a spokesman for the London Ambulance Service shared in a statement to E! News. "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Because the patient is confidential we cannot comment further."
While officials cannot reveal the identity of the person, Sun Y Sky news They report that they effectively called an ambulance at Caroline's house on Valentine's Day.
On Saturday it was learned that Caroline had died. She was 40 years old. A lawyer from Caroline's family confirmed that the television host took his own life and was found in his apartment in East London.
"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton Then he would break his silence with a sincere post on Instagram.
Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images
"My heart is broken," he shared with a special photo. "We had something so special. I'm so lost for the words that I feel so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "
Lewis added: "I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."
Caroline's death comes two months after she announced that she would resign as host of Love island, a reality show that he presented since his debut in 2015.
"All in Love island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news, "an ITV spokesman later shared." Caroline was a very dear member of the Love island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with your family and friends. "
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).