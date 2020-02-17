Ambulance called to Caroline Flack's house one day before her death

New details about Caroline flackThe last days are being discovered.

According to multiple reports, an ambulance was called at Love island The hostess's house in London the night before her death

"They called us shortly after 10:30 PM on February 14 to a residential property," a spokesman for the London Ambulance Service shared in a statement to E! News. "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Because the patient is confidential we cannot comment further."

While officials cannot reveal the identity of the person, Sun Y Sky news They report that they effectively called an ambulance at Caroline's house on Valentine's Day.

On Saturday it was learned that Caroline had died. She was 40 years old. A lawyer from Caroline's family confirmed that the television host took his own life and was found in his apartment in East London.

"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."