Amber Rose's boyfriend, Alexander & # 39; AE & # 39; Edwards also tattooes his children on the forehead

You probably already know that Amber Rose tattooed the name of her two children on her forehead. This movement caused many negative reactions from people who told him that he managed to ruin his pretty face, but he couldn't care less about those hateful comments.

Now, his boo also seems to have done a tattoo on his forehead: he tattooed the children's birth dates.

Alexander "AE,quot; Edwards and Amber showed their matching tattoos during the past weekend while attending Sebastian's baseball game.

AE is not Sebastian's biological father, Wiz Khalifa is, but this never prevents him from showing much love to the child.

Someone commented on Amber's tattoo: ‘So beautiful, and I really love your authenticity and how you incorporate that message to thousands of women and men who follow you. Break the normalized limits. That tattoo on the face shows that you are faithful to you!

A follower posted this: "Damn it, what luck, stay with that family!", And someone else said: "I love that you have been caught, it's something beautiful when you see a couple expressing their love around the world."

One commenter posted this: "The head of the tattoo was a shock that I wouldn't lie, but … you're pretty enough to shake the bubbles, let's face it."

Another follower said: ‘I love your accessories @amberrose. I am happy that you two are happy. @ ae4president ".

Amber celebrated her birthday and Wiz Khalifa's boy, Sebastian, during the past weekend.

The whole family celebrated, and she published a magnificent publication that includes more photos in her social media account.

In the photos, you can also see Alexander & # 39; AE & # 39; Edwards, Wiz Khalifa and the children: Sebastian and the baby Slash.

Fans are happy to see that everyone gets along very well.



