Amber Rose celebrates her son, Sebastian's birthday along with Wiz Khalifa and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Amber Rose is living her best life these days, that's for sure. He doesn't really care about the words of hate with which he was beaten after getting a tattoo on his face, and he didn't bother.

Amber recently celebrated her birthday and Wiz Khalifa's boy, Sebastian.

The whole family celebrated, and she published a magnificent publication that includes more photos in her social media account. In the photos, you can also see Alexander & # 39; AE & # 39; Edwards, Wiz Khalifa and the children: Sebastian and the baby Slash.

‘Thank you @dojoboom! Happy birthday to my intelligent, articulate, sensitive and compassionate Baby Boy Sebastian! He will turn 7 on February 21! He is so blessed to have an incredible family and friends who love him so much! WE LOVE YOU PUMPKIN! 🥰👶🏽❤️ Images 📸 by @iamkevinwong, ’Amber captioned his post.

She continued and explained that, by the way, it is fake blood on my face. It's an "IT,quot; themed party from Pennywise 😉 ’

A friend told Amber: O I wish we could have been there! Happy birthday baby boy! 🥰 ’and someone else posted‘ Awww my twin my Bday on 20th. Enjoy your family time. "

A follower said: "Crazy like me and Jayah we missed this, but I love that Bash had the best birthday party,quot;, and someone else sent all his love to Bash, also known as Sebastian: "Happy birthday, Bash! We send you a lot of love on your special day. Kisses and hugs. & # 39;

Someone else praised Sebastian and wrote this: "I don't think I've seen a healthier boy mentally and emotionally than Bash they need to write a book."

Another follower believes that ‘Bash is going to be one of the best horror film directors I can feel in my spirit and the soundtracks will also be great. Happy birthday, little prince. "

A fan turned to Wiz and said: ‘Wiz seems really mature as a father. I am very proud of how this family can come together for babies. "

Alber couldn't be happier these days with such a big family.



