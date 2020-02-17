Amazon founder Jeff Bezos commits $ 10 billion to fight climate change

%MINIFYHTMLa8ee80aa762531b22c4a5597f8e80abb11% %MINIFYHTMLa8ee80aa762531b22c4a5597f8e80abb12%

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday he plans to spend $ 10 billion of his own fortune to help combat climate change.

Bezos, the richest man in the world, said in an Instagram post that he will begin granting grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofit organizations that work to protect the Earth.

"I want to work alongside others to amplify known ways and explore new ways to combat the devastating impact of climate change," Bezos said in the publication.

Amazon, the company that runs Bezos, has a huge carbon footprint. Last year, Amazon officials said the company would work so that 100% of its energy use comes from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

The online retailer relies on fossil fuels to propel airplanes, trucks and vans to ship billions of items worldwide. Amazon workers at its Seattle headquarters have criticized some of the company's practices and have urged it to do more to combat climate change.

Bezos said in the publication on Monday that he will call his new initiative Bezos Earth Fund. An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will use his own money for the fund.

Despite being among the richest people in the world, Bezos recently became active in donating money to causes like other billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have done. In 2018, Bezos started another fund, committing $ 2 billion of his own money to open preschools in low-income neighborhoods and give money to nonprofit organizations that help homeless families.

Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than $ 100 billion.