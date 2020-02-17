Altior firing on all cylinders before 2020 Champion Chase | Racing news





Coach Nicky Henderson poses for a photo with Altior

Nicky Henderson is relieved to have finally launched the Altior season, and "everything is going well,quot; for his attempt to emulate Badsworth Boy in the Chase Champion of Betway Queen Mother at the Cheltenham Festival.

Not since Michael and Monica Dickinson were great in the 1980s, no horse got a hat-trick in the two-mile championship, and Altior is also trying to become a hero of the Festival five times, having won the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices and the Arkle.

Altior lost his unbeaten 19-run streak for the first time in Ascot to Cyrname, a setback that Henderson is still kicking, but showed that the engine remains intact when he won at Newbury recently, and all systems go by March.

"Everything is going well at the moment, and he is in good shape," Henderson said during a press morning on Monday.

"A couple of quiet days have just passed from Newbury.

"We will begin to move forward and give it a couple of schools soon. We rarely educate it, but I think it enjoys it."

"If you take Newbury as their first race of the season, what you practically have to do, it was perfect. If we were arriving at Tingle Creek or something (then), you would have to say it's perfect."

"The disaster was the first streak of the year, it was in the wrong place at the wrong time on the wrong ground during the wrong trip. I could not have done a worse job if I had tried."

"I have always said that if it had not been for so much publicity, and there had not been a great accumulation (he would not have run), it really should have been the loot and taken it out on the morning of the race, but you really couldn't."

Despite Altior's defeat in his first race of more than two miles and five stadiums, Henderson insists that his endurance is not a problem.

"We think we stay (more) anyway," he added.

"If they go fast in a swamp, it may not help us, but he will sleep with them."

"He got it (that turn of the foot), and it works. He jumped the final fence last year, then left, left and left. I would love to go to Aintree (for the Melling Chase about two-mile-four-furlongs) , but he is not a horse that can do that.

"We wanted to go there a couple of years ago, but he hadn't recovered from Cheltenham. It's good to tell Nico (from Boinville) when he's absolutely in the song, or 10 degrees less. If he said he's ready, I would love to go to Aintree and try it there for two and a half years.

"We have spent all these years with Sprinter (Sacre), and the pressure was the same, because everyone expected him to win. This year's race is very competitive, and it should be that way. It will be a great battle."

Stablemate Santini is among the favorites for the Gold Cup, having been placed in the last two Festivals, and arrives after a victory over Bristol De Mai last month.

"We know he likes Cheltenham, and he has run two cracking races there," Henderson said.

"His career at the RSA last year was fantastic, because we had a terrible time with him. We jogged him out and had problems with his feet. Then we had flu shots and he was destined to run. Reynoldstown, and he had no training or experience at the racecourse.

"I admit it wasn't very impressive the first time he went out to Sandown. We cauterized him after that, and there was no point in going to King George because Kempton is not his track. We had to wait for Cotswold Chase, and that's where we always went to go.

"Now he is starting to work again and he did it a little on Saturday. He is not an Altior at home, but he is a very enthusiastic horse and loves his job. He needs a lot of work, but the more you get into it, the better.

"He had a hard enough career at Cheltenham, but has come back bouncing."

"It was the exact opposite of Altior, because while from the first day you knew it was a rocket, Santini, the first year he was here I told Richard (Kelvin-Hughes, owner) & # 39; it's not a shock horse & # 39 ;.

"He should be a better horse than last season because he is a big and outdated type of hunter. He is also robust. Like all of them, he needs a good race for the next three weeks."

Henderson also confirmed that Might Bite will face Tiger Roll in Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

He said: "You have to practice in Cheltenham, because it is in the rules, and I would like to practice twice."