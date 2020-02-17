All-Star 2020: the new All-Star game unleashes Kobe Bryant's level intensity | NBA News

The renewed and reformatted All-Star Game triggered a level of intensity from Kobe Bryant when Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis by little, writes Shaun Powell of nba.com.

The night, its night, finally turned out to be a stage that 24 players and a couple of artists managed to perform beautifully and with good taste without any inconvenience. Let's say it was Kobe flavored, centered on Kobe and with an intense finish, it would certainly have been approved by Kobe.

This 69th edition was a different NBA Star Game, in sensation and format and in appearance and emotion. All that energy swirled inside the United Center, whipped by the memories of the late Bryant. The 18-time All-Star died at its best as an adult after a horrible helicopter accident just three weeks ago, just long enough to make it look real. Some of his classmates and competitors and the students who were once his mentor came together to honor him and, yes, play a game that leaked with his inspiration.

When a free throw by Chicago boy Anthony Davis fell to reach the goal and seal a victory of Team LeBron, 157-155 over Team Giannis, everyone had the opportunity to exhale. How many times in the recent past did an entire crowd stand up and see two teams come and go in the next basket possessions?

Yes, there may be something strange about a game ending with a free kick, and giving players credit for being competitive seems odd; Aren't you supposed to play all the games this way? Still, fans applauded him. And the players?

"Everyone thought it was a lot of fun," LeBron said.

"We definitely feel his presence," said Kemba Walker. "Growing up, watching Kobe in these games, I felt that he was always competitive, and that he was the kind of person who started the game. I think we kept it up tonight. I think he would definitely have loved to see the way it came out and competed tonight. "

Magic Johnson provided the great assistance and tone that created it, as the great Laker appeared on the stage before the start of the game and asked fans for an eight-second silence. That was the appropriate touch and The City of Big Shoulders offered a soft one the rest of the night.

Next was singer Jennifer Hudson, born and raised locally, singing the song & # 39; For All We Know & # 39; in honor of Kobe. Dressed in a full-length Laker purple dress with a commemorative patch on her left shoulder, Hudson went to the church in her poignant interpretation.

The lyrics: "As far as we know / This may only be a dream / We come and go / Like the waves of a current / So love me, love me tonight / Tomorrow was made for some / Tomorrow will never come / For everyone we know."

Understand that Hudson knows the personal pain of loss; her mother, her brother and her nephew were horribly murdered about 12 years ago and it was not unexpected to see her reach the depths.

Another Chicago performer, rapper and actor Common, delivered a lyrical tribute to Chicago and Kobe with & # 39; If This City could Talk & # 39 ;. He talked about children and dreams and cited those who rose from the streets to reach the NBA and other places.

With his best song, & # 39; The Light & # 39 ;, sounding in the background, Common said: "Twenty-four hours a day you work, you forget your salary, being in Chicago, you can possess that Mamba mentality." When he added that "you will feel the light of Kobe,quot;, thousands of gift bracelets shone in gold.

In an effort to awaken the spirit of players who approach the All-Star Game with caution and defense allergy, the league introduced a new format. The first three quarters were played separately, with the winning team after each quarter earning money for a local charity; The last quarter was played without a clock and with an established final score, the first team to reach it won the victory.

In the flurry of an end, these were the scenes: Giannis Antetokounmpo blocking the shots of LeBron and Davis, LeBron returned the favor by forcing Giannis to lose the ball out of bounds and an exchange of cubes in the stretch of Leonard and Joel Embiid

In the final possession of the game, Kyle Lowry was caught in a defensive change and had no choice but to commit a foul, Davis, who provided a final suspense measure by losing his first free throw before sinking the second.

Davis joked: "I told my team that I was going to lose the first free throw to put more pressure on me."

Victory accomplished for your team, mission accomplished for everyone.

"The best way to honor Kobe, (his daughter) Gigi and everyone involved is to play like us," Paul said.

"I didn't come in saying that I would take this trophy home," he said. "I think I went in and made my first two shots and kept shooting and making shots, and & # 39; Bron with his vision had seen me open and pass the ball … (but) it's very special. I had a relationship with him. Words cannot explain how happy I am about that. Being able to put that trophy in my room and just being able to see Kobe's name there means a lot to me. It's a great inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me. "

The Kobe Bryant public memorial will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center, but somehow the United Center was a forerunner. Everything he represented, and how many felt for him, was compacted in three hours of basketball and entertainment.

James celebrates with his teammates and schoolchildren in Chicago at the end of the All-Star Game



LeBron summed it up for all the players who used No 2 or 24 on this unusual night and for this unique Star Game: "How many people in the world of basketball, and also outside the world of basketball, were touched by a person like himself "I was happy to be part of this weekend."

