All-Star 2020: relive all the action of the 2020 All-Star Weekend | NBA News

Relive all the drama, action and highlights of a spectacular All-Star Weekend.

A High Intensity Star Game was not the only highlight of the three-day NBA festival in Chicago.

The 69th annual Star Game on Sunday night was rich in memorable moments provided by elite league players. Saturday's Dunk Contest provided an athletic duel in other words, while on Friday night, two of the league's flourishing young stars combined for a series of pleasing plays for the public in the Rising Stars game.

Immerse yourself in the best moments of the three days of All-Star events with our best moments.

A unique look at the epic NBA Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis in Chicago



Anthony Davis made a free kick when Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 157-155 in the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the last moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league hid absolutely nothing. And in the end, the Chicago Davis native was the hero of the city by making the winning free kick.

The late Kobe Bryant, honored throughout the night, would simply have loved how it was tonight.

Relive all the action and drama of the All-Star Saturday Night, including the Dunk Contest and the 3-point shooting



Miami Heat forward, Derrick Jones Jr, and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic organized a master class in the Dunk Saturday night contest.

After a series of maximum blows of 50 points, Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, the Heat player prevailed 48-47 in the round that determined who left with the trophy.

The score for Gordon's final dump, a spectacular jump over the 7-foot 5-inch rookie of the Celtics, Tacko Fall, created a booing chorus at the United Center.

As in 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in another memorable duel, the Magic striker, who set a record in the contest with five perfect scores, was frustrated. I feel like I should have two trophies, Gordon said.

Relive all the action of the opening night of the All-Star Weekend, including the victory of the US team. UU. In the game Rising Stars.



The future faces of the NBA made their own All-Star statements in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. Luka Doncic made a midfield whistle, Trae Young dazzled from the center and Miles Bridges threw a thunderous nailed off the board when the US Team. UU. He beat the World Team.

Those highlights paled in comparison to the series of works produced by Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, selections No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2019 Draft. The couple combined for a long-distance alley-oop. Morant produced a help through the legs to set up another Zion hit. And Williamson dipped so hard a Morant pass that damaged the edge and the board, which led to a half-time maintenance of the basket!

