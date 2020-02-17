All interior images of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards were held last night and the great Bollywood characters and newbies appeared in style to attend the show. For the first time, Filmfare broke with tradition and organized the big night on the outskirts of Mumbai. The event was held in Guwahati, Assam, with a powerful line of performances and acts. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar surprised the audience with their hilarious host, while Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and others impressed with their impeccable dance skills.

The show was full of glitz, glamor and the audience waiting in advance for the announcements of the Black Lady winners. In general, the event witnessed valuable acts of applause, as well as strong cheers for the artists who achieved it with their environment. Check out the inside images of the event below …

