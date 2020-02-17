Home Entertainment All interior images of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020...

All interior images of the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

Bradley Lamb
The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards were held last night and the great Bollywood characters and newbies appeared in style to attend the show. For the first time, Filmfare broke with tradition and organized the big night on the outskirts of Mumbai. The event was held in Guwahati, Assam, with a powerful line of performances and acts. Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar surprised the audience with their hilarious host, while Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and others impressed with their impeccable dance skills.

The show was full of glitz, glamor and the audience waiting in advance for the announcements of the Black Lady winners. In general, the event witnessed valuable acts of applause, as well as strong cheers for the artists who achieved it with their environment. Check out the inside images of the event below …




one/fifteen

Manish Paul, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra



Alia Bhatt


two/fifteen

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan



Alia Bhatt


3/fifteen

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan



Alia Bhatt


4 4/fifteen

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt



Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal


5 5/fifteen

Vicky Kaushal



Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal


6 6/fifteen

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal



Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal


7 7/fifteen

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal



Ranveer singh


8/fifteen

Ranveer singh



Ranveer singh


9 9/fifteen

Ranveer singh



Vicky Kaushal


10/fifteen

Paul Manish, Vicky Kaushal



Akshay Kumar


eleven/fifteen

Akshay Kumar



Akshay Kumar


12/fifteen

Akshay Kumar



Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal


13/fifteen

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal



Vicky Kaushal


14/fifteen

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar



Bhumi Pednekar


fifteen/fifteen

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar

