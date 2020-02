CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A teacher at an Albany Park neighborhood elementary school was charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, police said Monday.

Sara Damyan, 33, was charged with criminal sexual assault for claiming she had sex with the child.

Damyan is a teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary School, at 4950 N. Avers Ave. The school is part of the Chicago Public School system.

More details were not immediately available.