AJOPINION – Trump's plan for the Middle East | Triumph

At the premiere of the #AJOPINION series, Noha Aboueldahab calls the so-called "Agreement of the Century,quot; by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, a "flagrant violation of international law." But she argues that international law "remains an important tool of resistance,quot; for the Palestinians.

Source: Al Jazeera News