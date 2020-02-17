Air Force Academy investigates the death of a civilian near the north gate after the Avalanche game at Falcon Stadium

<pre><pre>Air Force Academy investigates the death of a civilian near the north gate after the Avalanche game at Falcon Stadium

Air Force officials are investigating the death of a man near the north gate of the US Air Force Academy. UU. On Saturday night after the NHL Stadium Series hockey game between Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, military officials said Sunday.

The man was not affiliated with the academy or the Department of Defense, authorities said, who refused to reveal his identity.

He was one of the more than 43,000 hockey fans who visited the academy for the event at Falcon Stadium, according to a statement that academy officials issued on Sunday. He died when academy officials diverted base traffic as a result of "a tragic incident," according to the statement. Traffic was diverted to allow emergency response teams to arrive at the scene.

