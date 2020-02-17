After an Afghan soldier kills 2 Americans, Trump approves a Taliban deal

His Special Forces team returned to Afghanistan just when the peace talks were reaching their peak again, along with efforts to keep the line against the Taliban in the field and pressuring them to remain at the negotiating table.

In the Shirzad district, in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the Afghan army had rejected the Taliban. But operations were stagnant. Then, on February 8, a group of Afghan commandos accompanied by the Green Berets arrived early in the morning in helicopters to see if they could help, according to interviews with more than a dozen Afghan and US officials.

The Afghan army battalion had taken as a base a two-story building that looked more like office space than military barracks. He was hit by a double car bomb last year, so the seatbelts around him had expanded. The American soldiers climbed the towers around the base immediately, watching all the time they were there.

Among the soldiers of the battalion were Sergeant Jawed, a six-year veteran of the Afghan army and the eldest son of a layer of bricks. He left school in tenth grade, pretended an identification that increased his age by two years, and joined the security forces as several of his relatives. For $ 200 a month, the army sent him to fight the Taliban.

An undated photo of the shooter, Sergeant Jawed.

He married, and he and his wife had their first child, a child, three months ago. Sergeant Jawed had made a one-hour car ride from his home, but, busy with the fighting in Shirzad, he had not yet been able to go home to meet him.

By nightfall that day, the work of the Afghan commandos and their US Special Forces partners was over. They had met with the leaders, reviewed the operation plans. They left the building, entered the compound courtyard, waiting for their helicopters to take them. The sun had just set.