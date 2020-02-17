After an Afghan soldier kills 2 Americans, Trump approves a Taliban deal

NANGARHAR, Afghanistan – President Trump was in a misty drizzle at the Dover Base of the Air Force when the remains of the last two US casualties in the long war in Afghanistan came home.
The gloomy silence was shattered by the cries of anguish from the young widow of the sergeant. First class Javier J. Gutiérrez, who ran to the plane while the metal boxes held her husband's and sergeant's body. First class Antonio R. Rodriguez were being retired. "Do not!" she screamed, shouting her name over and over again.
A few hours before that brief ceremony on February 10, President Trump had made a momentous decision, giving his diplomats a green light for a peace agreement with the Taliban that would lead to a withdrawal of US troops and possibly the beginning of the end of the longest war in the United States.
This was once called "the good war," "the war of necessity." When US soldiers invaded Afghanistan in 2001, fueled by the September 11 Qaeda attacks on US soil, and overthrew the oppressive Taliban government, they were received by much of Afghan society.
But since then, the war has become a bloody stalemate in which even some Afghan soldiers turn their weapons against members of the US service, seeing them as invaders instead of partners. The US sergeants who cried at the Dover Base of the Air Force were killed by an Afghan soldier whose uniform, salary and light machine gun M249 were paid by the United States.
According to US authorities, of the approximately 3,500 total deaths of Americans and NATO in this war, more than 150 have died in such "green on blue,quot; attacks, attacks so destructive to the US mission that they have their own terminology to describe them. . The problem has been so widespread that soldiers are assigned to protect their American comrades who mingle with Afghan forces. They also have a special name: Guardian Angels.
When the war began, in the fall of 2001, Sergeant Gutierrez and Sergeant Rodriguez were only 8. Sergeant Jawed, the Afghan army soldier with only one name who would become his murderer, was a small child. When their paths crossed almost two decades later in a dusty village in eastern Afghanistan, the three men had become old war veterans.
The Seventh Group of Special Forces of the army to which the two sergeants belonged had been in Afghanistan for only a few weeks. But Sergeant Gutierrez, of San Antonio, Texas, and Sergeant Rodriguez, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, had joined in 2009. Sergeant Gutierrez, father of four children, was deployed in Iraq as an infantryman before heading to Afghanistan as a green beret. Sergeant Rodriguez had completed 10 tours in Afghanistan, first as an army ranger and then with special forces.
His Special Forces team returned to Afghanistan just when the peace talks were reaching their peak again, along with efforts to keep the line against the Taliban in the field and pressuring them to remain at the negotiating table.
In the Shirzad district, in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the Afghan army had rejected the Taliban. But operations were stagnant. Then, on February 8, a group of Afghan commandos accompanied by the Green Berets arrived early in the morning in helicopters to see if they could help, according to interviews with more than a dozen Afghan and US officials.
The Afghan army battalion had taken as a base a two-story building that looked more like office space than military barracks. He was hit by a double car bomb last year, so the seatbelts around him had expanded. The American soldiers climbed the towers around the base immediately, watching all the time they were there.
Among the soldiers of the battalion were Sergeant Jawed, a six-year veteran of the Afghan army and the eldest son of a layer of bricks. He left school in tenth grade, pretended an identification that increased his age by two years, and joined the security forces as several of his relatives. For $ 200 a month, the army sent him to fight the Taliban.
He married, and he and his wife had their first child, a child, three months ago. Sergeant Jawed had made a one-hour car ride from his home, but, busy with the fighting in Shirzad, he had not yet been able to go home to meet him.
By nightfall that day, the work of the Afghan commandos and their US Special Forces partners was over. They had met with the leaders, reviewed the operation plans. They left the building, entered the compound courtyard, waiting for their helicopters to take them. The sun had just set.
Sergeant Jawed, with his gun in his hand, left the side entrance of the building just after 6 p.m., took a dozen steps to an Afghan army vehicle where other Afghan soldiers were. He aimed the machine gun at the Americans and the Afghan commands snuggled across a gravel road and began spraying.
The shooting did not last more than a few seconds. But an M249 can go through a 200-cartridge ammunition belt in less than a third of a minute. There were at least 43 bullet holes in the concrete wall behind the Americans, most of them at chest height, and eight more in an empty tanker higher behind the wall.
A guard at one of the towers, not knowing if he was Afghan or American, shot, killing Sergeant Jawed and leaving the wall behind him also full of holes. But confusion and suspicion continued for approximately 10 hours, until the US Special Forces. UU., With at least two of them dead and six wounded, they could be evacuated. At least one other Afghan soldier died and three were injured.
The first fight was to find out if they faced a single shooter or many. One of the first steps that the Special Forces took was to disarm everyone at the base, except for the Afghan commands that accompanied them, and ask them to file one by one. At first the orders were shouted. Then they were announced by speakers. An Afghan army soldier who resisted being disarmed was severely beaten and had knife wounds, several officials said.
"I told someone next to me that this type of Trump is very serious, what if he tells the planes to bomb us?" He said that a member of the Afghan security force hid inside and spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak in public. “We left our weapons and left. But all the time, helicopters flew overhead and we were nervous that they could attack at any moment. "
The Taliban relentlessly press Afghan soldiers and police to turn and fight against the Americans as invaders. And the insurgents intimidate the families of the soldiers to force them to change sides or abandon the fight altogether.
At the same time, as US forces have reduced their presence and interaction with regular Afghan soldiers, US airstrikes have reached record numbers, often hitting areas close to where soldiers come from and, sometimes, killing civilians In the era of social media and Taliban propaganda, the news of those attacks spread rapidly and outrage increases against the American presence.
In the days that followed, Afghan and US officials struggled to determine if Sergeant Jawed had returned and joined the Taliban. In previous internal attacks, the image was often immediately clarified: the Taliban would claim responsibility, and telephone records and soldier movements would tell the rest of the story.
But no group claimed this attack. Sergeant Jawed's background check was clean, a security official said of the events. Afghan officials said it did not fit the profile of a Taliban infiltrate, although others have questioned that assumption.
Gula Jan, 70, grandfather of Sergeant Jawed, questioned the claims that someone in his family had ties to the Taliban, and noted that the group had once raided his home because several of his relatives were in Afghan forces. He was even arrested once after he could not pay the fine that the insurgents demanded because several of his relatives served in the army.
"If my children had been with the Taliban, why would the Taliban open fire on my door? Why would they hold me for three months?" Mr. Jan said.
Mr. Jan spoke at home right after his son's funeral. The military had refused to hand over the body for six days. A couple of hundred people, many calling him a martyr, showed up at the funeral. A large Afghan flag was planted near the tombstone.
The Taliban's silence about Sergeant Jawed's attack was matched less than a week later by a US response silenced to an airstrike that hit a truck and killed at least eight Afghan civilians who were going to a picnic, local authorities said. There were no statements from the U.S. Army. UU., That Afghan officials said they had carried out the attacks.
The shooting and the air strike could not have come at a more delicate moment: the peace agreement with the Taliban resumed had reached Trump's desk.
In September, the two sides had almost reached an agreement. But Trump suspended the talks, citing an attack that killed an American and a NATO soldier.
This time, with the progress in the talks looking so close, a Taliban spokesman confirmed on Monday that the insurgents had agreed to the terms and that the signing would take place at the end of the month, few talk much about the violence that is still happening, perhaps not willing to risk any agreement that hopes to terminate it.
The remains of Sergeants Gutierrez and Rodriguez arrived in the rain on a Monday night, their coffins met a shady president and distressed families.
"It was very emotional," said Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, who saw the ceremony at Dover. "I don't know how I could go through that and be in favor or criticize the war."
Mujib Mashal and Zabihullah Ghazi reported from Nangarhar, Afghanistan; Katie Rogers of Dover, Del .; and Thomas Gibbons-Neff of Washington.