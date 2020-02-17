Afghanistan will reveal delayed election results | News

Afghanistan's delayed results of its presidential elections will be announced within three to four days, an election commission official said, almost five months after the elections were held in the country.

In December, the election commission announced that current President Ashraf Ghani had won a small majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah, alleged manipulation of votes, forcing a recount.

"The count and audit have been completed,quot; Zabihullah Sadaat, spokesman for the Independent Electoral Commission of Afghanistan, said.

The delay has left Afghanistan facing a political crisis just when the United States seeks an agreement with the Taliban that allows it to withdraw troops in exchange for various security guarantees and a promise that the armed group will hold peace talks with the Afghan government.

If all goes well, then whoever wins the elections is probably the man sitting in front of the Taliban at the negotiating table in an attempt to trace the future of Afghanistan.

It remains to be seen if the results will be accepted.

Earlier this week, Abdullah's team said they would not accept fraudulent results.

Current Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, a powerful former Uzbek strong man and Abdullah's ally has also threatened to form a parallel government if fraudulent election results are announced.

Nearly one million of the 2.7 million initial votes were purged due to irregularities, which means that the election was by far the least participation of any Afghan poll.

Finally, only 1.8 million votes were counted, a small number given the estimated population of Afghanistan of 35 million and a total of 9.6 million registered voters.

Abdullah lost to Ghani in 2014 in a divisive election in which the United States intervened to negotiate an awkward power-sharing agreement between the two rivals.