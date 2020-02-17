Adele angry and turning the bird to the paparazzi after a friend's wedding

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The singer of & # 39; When We Were Young & # 39; She is photographed screaming and showing her middle finger to the shutters when she leaves the pub Mason & # 39; s Arms in London in a car.

Adele He lost his temper in front of the paparazzi after attending a friend's wedding. The British singer / songwriter was angry when she left the Mason & # 39; s Arms pub in London, where the celebration took place, on Saturday, February 15 at night.

Still dressed in her party attire consisting of a white short-sleeved shirt and a floral long skirt, the singer of "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" was trying to cover her face with a bouquet of flowers as she headed to the car. Then he was seen screaming frustratingly at the swarms of photographers and moving his middle finger towards the shutters while he was inside his car.

Earlier that night, Adele seemed to be in a good mood celebrating her friend Laura Dockril's wedding with Maccabees musician Hugo White in the pub. In videos that have circulated online, the 31-year-old artist was seen singing her hit song "Rolling in the Deep" and Spice Girls& # 39; "Spice up your life." The bride, the partiers and the singer. Florence Welch He also joined Adele on stage.

According to reports, Adele also officiated her lifelong friend's wedding. She and Laura, an author and illustrator, grew up together. Her song "My Same" from her album "19" is about her.

It's unclear why Adele was mad at the paparazzi that night, but the Internet has shared her thoughts about her anger attack. "Someone gives him a hamburger or something, he seems so hungry all the time," commented one in the photos of Adele angry. Another wrote: "Why are you mad at them? You should be mad at who called them at the wedding."

Earlier this week, Adele was seen getting angry while talking on the phone. In the images obtained by Daily Mail, the mother of one was seen gesturing wildly and seemed to be screaming during the tense telephone conversation while leaving a car at Heathrow Airport on Thursday afternoon, February 14. It is not clear who was on the other side. of the telephone