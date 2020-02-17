Adam Scott Genesis Invitational victory continues Australia's resurgence in 2020 | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML1f7ddc629ec534a42a8c256bd25264ad11% %MINIFYHTML1f7ddc629ec534a42a8c256bd25264ad12%





Adam Scott got his first PGA Tour title since 2016 at the Genesis Invitational

Last year, there were only two victories for Australian golfers on the European Tour, and none on the PGA Tour. Only seven weeks in 2020, there have been five in the two main Tours!

Adam Scott's determined victory twice at the Genesis Invitational continued the remarkable streak of success for Australians, adding previous wins for Cam Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee, while Wade Ormsby deserves a mention of honor for his victory in Hong Kong last month.

Scott (Australian PGA) and Scott Hend (Maybank Championship) were the only Australians to win in the European Circuit in 2019

Scott's victory in his homeland at the PGA Australian Championship in December was the second of an Australian during the calendar year, and nine months after veteran Scott Hend defeated Nacho Elvira in a tiebreaker at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

But 2020 has already been a prosperous year for Australian golf, and we are only in mid-February! Here is his Roll of Honor so far …

Sony Open in Hawaii (January)

Cameron smith He recorded his second PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Waialae Country Club. Smith made the last bird to close a two below 68 and join the leader overnight Brendan Steele at 11 below, before beating the American in the first extra hole.

Cam Smith got the Sony Open title after a tiebreaker

Steele missed a six-foot pair putt in 17 to see his advantage cut off a blow over the young Australian who was heading for the last five pair, where he hooked his approach on his way to a closing pair and Smith made birdie to extend the contest

The tiebreaker saw Steele hit a wedge on the green from the center of the street and could not go up and down to save the pair, which allowed Smith to secure victory with a pair of two putts from 10 feet.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic (January)

Lucas Herbert he got his first title in the European Circuit after beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the second playoff hole in The Emirates GC. Herbert and Bezuidenhout were two of the only four players who broke 70 on a wind-blown last day, and both posted four under 68 to set a clubhouse goal at nine under which none of the subsequent starters could match.

Lucas Herbert proved victory for the first time in Dubai

After the first two finished two off the field, Bezuidenhout seemed favorite to have his name engraved on the famous trophy for the first time when Herbert, bravely by the 18th hole in two with street wood, recorded his second in the water and described He shot as "perhaps the worst I've ever hit,quot; for his caddy.

But Herbert regained his composure to reach an excellent room from the drop zone, which left a tap-in on par to take the couple back to tee 18, and the postponement inspired Herbert to launch one of the units biggest of the week. final street

The South African drilled a street wood on the water, on the green and against the stands, while Herbert's monster left him alone in the middle of iron for his second, which struck in the heart of the green, establishing two comfortable ones. -Patt Birdie that earned him an exciting first victory.

Farmers Insurance Open (January)

Only a few hours after Herbert's victory in Dubai, Marc Leishman It produced an amazing clutch display while shooting 65 to close a one-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Marc Leishman doubled Australia Day at Torrey Pines

Leishman hit only three fairways in his final round at Torrey Pines, but his mistakes in the long game were offset by a cunning iron game and a red-hot putter, as it made him a memorable Australian double on Day of Australia.

The 36-year-old was four strokes behind Jon Rahm after 54 holes, but soon found himself in possession of the absolute advantage when he made birdie in five of the first eight holes, and Leishman tightened his grip on the tournament with more birdies to 11 and 13.

Leishman stirred pair after pair until he failed from six feet on green number 17, but it was a model of composure that headed towards the final hole and, after sleeping with his second, cut a wedge without nerves within six feet and He rolled into the birdie putt that proved to be good enough for victory when Rahm couldn't make the eagle he needed to force a tiebreaker.

ISPS Handa Vic Open (February)

Min woo lee He scored another Vic Open victory for his family when he claimed his first European Circuit title with a two-shot victory at Geelong. Lee kept his nervousness under the intense pressure of a quick Ryan Ryan while emulating his older sister, Minjee, although he was only 17 when he won the ladies crown as an amateur in 2014.

Min Woo Lee won in his homeland at the Vic Open

The 21-year-old, who only made his nineteenth exit in the European Circuit, led by three after 54 holes and ignored the conditions and his inexperience, since he had the ideal start on Sunday, contributing birdie at the beginning and adding A good four in the long second before picking up another little bird in the room.

Lee was content to grind the pairs and did 10 straight before breaking the race with a birdie in 15, although a look at the leaderboard would have alerted him to the presence of Fox, who closed with an impressive 64 to claim The House club leads in 17 under par.

Then, Lee chose an inopportune moment to leave his first shot of the day when a ghost in the penultimate hole saw his advantage cut off in one blow, but he refused to give in and found the heart of the final green in two before putting two so safe. for the winning little bird with his older sister cheering from the barrier.

Genesis Invitational (February)

Adam Scott He claimed a two-stroke victory at the Genesis Invitational, as Rory McIlroy's challenge vanished on the last day in California. Scott recovered from dropping three shots on a two-hole stretch at the beginning of his round to register a less than 70 at the Riviera Country Club and secure a first victory on the PGA Tour since 2016.

The former Masters champion faced a second-round 64 and maintained a part of the leadership with McIlroy and Matt Kuchar after 54 holes, and in the middle of the final round there were 10 players within two of the advantage.

Scott missed a five-foot birdie opportunity in the 11th, but he doubled the distance to save the pair in the next, before suddenly moving away from the chase with a 12-foot birdie putt in the 13th.

Scott could not get up and down the sand to save the pair in 15, but restored his two-stroke cushion with a foot of 10 for an invaluable birdie in 17, with a pair of two putts in the last, enough to see a second victory in so many world starts.

Can Scott achieve three victories in so many starts in the first event of the World Golf Championship of the year? Watch the WGC-Mexico Championship this week at Sky Sports Golf, live coverage begins with our previous show "Live on the Range,quot; on Wednesday at 8pm.