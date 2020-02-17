According to reports, Kelly Dodd ‘excited’ by Vicki Gunvalson and the Tamra judge leaving RHOC – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLd8af43632787abb276c3bbe0772bdc7a11% %MINIFYHTMLd8af43632787abb276c3bbe0772bdc7a12%

Kelly Dodd will return to the real housewives of Orange County, but her enemies, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are not! That said, fans wonder how she feels about it.

It turns out that it is exactly like most people would guess: it is "delighted,quot;!

At least this is what a source tells HollywoodLife.

Privileged information close to the reality show conveyed through the news media that ‘Kelly Dodd is delighted that Tamra and Vicki have left the program. She feels she is going to make it more exciting and a little less stressful. She felt that they attacked her all season and shot them through the butt and dug her own grave with the drama. "

It's no secret that Kelly, Vicki and Tamra had a massive fight and then a lot of drama during the fourteenth season of the show.

There were even round-trip accusations, one of the most prominent was that Kelly was allegedly involved in a sex train.

In addition, the owner of Positive Drinks came to say that Vicki consumes cocaine.

The ladies who left the program, on the other hand, Tamra and Vicki, were very close with another co-star, Shannon Beador, which is why they were called the "three friends,quot; (the three friends in Spanish).

That said, Shannon will return to the program in the new season as well, but instead of losing two enemies like Kelly, he is losing two close friends.

But what about the marital status of Kelly and Shannon?

They have had a rocky one that has only worsened in the last year.

About that, insider information said that ‘Kelly knows that she and Shannon will have to sit down at some point to talk. He feels that Tamra and Vicki are gone that he will have a better chance to start over with Shannon. It's definitely more open than Shannon right now and I could see them in a better place, maybe even friends again, all thanks to Tamra and Vicki's departure. "



