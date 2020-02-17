Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah renew their bond at Manchester United | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5358a44fe365ef18a11fa04673844e9211% %MINIFYHTML5358a44fe365ef18a11fa04673844e9212%

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Monday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.





Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have rekindled their old friendship at Manchester United and are helping each other cope with the rigors of life in Old Trafford.

The couple first formed a friendship during their time together at Crystal Palace, where Fosu-Mensah spent a season on loan in 2017/2018, and recently renewed their bond when Wan-Bissaka signed with United last summer.

Ahead of his Monday Night Football clash against Chelsea, live in Sky sports, both players talked about building bonds within the team during their winter vacation trip to Marbella and how both have helped each other individually with personal challenges in recent months.

"(The trip to Marbella) was time to recharge and wait for the next game (against Chelsea)," said Wan-Bissaka Sky sports news.

"It was a union trip. I think that is what the team needs, you can see that we are a fairly new group, so it was good for us."

Wan-Bissaka says that Fosu-Mensah helped him make Manchester his & # 39; home & # 39; after his transfer of £ 50 million from Crystal Palace in July 2019.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (center), Anthony Martial (right) and Luke Shaw during the warm weather training camp of Man Utd in Marbella

"It definitely (helped). I met him before, he told me what it was like and what to expect," he said.

"He told me that I am not here for no reason and said to continue doing what you are doing."

"It's what I expected when I joined, I settled well now. At first it was difficult because it was a different area, but now I can call it my home."

Fosu-Mensah is aiming for a return to action in the new weeks after nine months out with a crossed knee injury. He says he is happy to be involved with the first team again and thanked Wan-Bissaka for his support during a "difficult time,quot; in his career.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah continues his rehabilitation at the winter training camp in Marbella

"It was a great injury and it was a difficult time for me. I am happy to train with the boys again. You can be in the gym and watch all the players go out, you just want to be with them." .

"You just want to train and play (with your teammates). You definitely miss it but you have to stay strong."

"It's been nine long months, but I feel stronger and stronger."

"(I've had Aaron's support), we talk a lot. We also hang out outside the training camp."

"It's not just Aaron, obviously, the physicist and everyone in the club has done a good job for me and helped me get back in shape."