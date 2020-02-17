A story of exile and return: from Italy to Syria and vice versa | Syrian refugees

Alberto Livadiotti reviews a lot of old photos, some in black and white, some in color, while his youngest daughters play quietly with Stella, the house cat, on the floor of his apartment on the western outskirts of Catania, in Eastern Sicily

Alberto is drinking a cup of Turkish coffee. He is joined by his wife, Rasha, in the living room of the apartment, which is decorated with hookahs and oriental lamps with colorful mosaics, to watch together the family album.

%MINIFYHTML04879373f06d70a3b39c078ec629a37011% %MINIFYHTML04879373f06d70a3b39c078ec629a37012%

"Look, this is you slime when he was your age, "Alberto says, gently wrapping an arm around his six-year-old daughter, Fajer, the youngest of his five children, while pointing to a picture of himself as a small child in traditional Syrian clothing. Photos scattered on The tea table in the living room tells a story of happier times in his homeland of Syria, before the civil war that broke out in 2011 changed the course of his life forever.

Despite his Italian name, Alberto, 50, was born and raised in the suburbs of Damascus. Before arriving as a refugee in Italy with his family in the summer of 2014, he never embraced Italian culture, learned the language or stepped on Italian soil. But he had proudly preserved the Italian citizenship inherited from his grandfather, Alfonso; a legacy that Alberto also transmitted to his five children.

During World War II, Alfonso Livadiotti, a non-practicing Jew from Sicily, found refuge in Syria from the fascist regime of Italy. Like the millions of Syrians who, in the last nine years, have risked their lives to achieve security in Europe, 80 years ago, thousands of European refugees traveled those same routes in reverse.

Alberto has photographs of his parents, Rena and Giuseppe in the center, his Greek grandparents and his Yugoslav grandmother, in Syria (Alessandro Puglia / Al Jazeera)

There is little information about Alfonso's life in Italy before fleeing to Syria. Neither Alberto nor his mother, Rena, met Alfonso, who died before Alberto's parents.

As of 1942, the British agency Middle East Relief and Refugee Administration Operation (MERRA) refugee camps throughout the Arab region, placing some 40,000 people in camps in Syria, Egypt and Palestine.

Rena Cheropoulos, Alberto's mother, recalls the inclusive Arab society that in the 1940s had also welcomed its Orthodox Christian parents from Greece, first as refugees in Beirut and then in Damascus.

"Europe and Syria were not so different at the time," he says sadly. A 69-year-old woman with a youthful spirit and the appearance of a Lebanese singer from the 1960s, Rena is the guardian of her family's past memories.

Her late husband and Alberto's father, Giuseppe Livadiotti, once told her that when World War II ended, Alfonso fell in love in Damascus with a Yugoslavian refugee woman of Christian-Jewish origin. Their romance became the beginning of a new life in the Middle East. When his son, Alberto, was born, he registered as an Italian citizen as a formality, and the family eventually became an integral part of Syria's fluid ethnic mosaic.

Rena was only a teenager in 1967 when she married Giuseppe, the neighborhood boy with Italian roots, In Syria. But his love story was short-lived, since he died of heart disease only a few months after Alberto's birth, leaving Rena a widow at age 19. Alberto was his only son.

Alberto and Rasha with Farah and Fajer in their apartment in Catania, Sicily (Alessandro Puglia / Al Jazeera)

A life-saving phone call

Giuseppe Livadiotti could not have known that his inheritance would prove to be salvation for his future grandchildren almost 40 years later. When, in 2012, civil unrest turned into armed conflict, Alberto received a phone call from the Italian embassy in Damascus, before suspending operations. The embassy staff told him that they were making preparations to evacuate Italian citizens and asked if he and his family wanted to leave the country. All registered as Italians received that call; but while for many others this meant returning home, for the Livadiottis to get involved becoming refugees. As a result, they decided to stay.

"Syria had been our only home," says Alberto. Take a last sip of your coffee before moving to the couch. He is joined by his daughters who want to sit on his lap. "We didn't want to go to a place we had never been before. So we thought staying was the best decision."

But as the months went by, the war hit closer to home, greatly affecting the mental health of the family.

"The children were awake crying all night, we were scared of any noise," says Rasha Hamed, Alberto's second wife, who in 2013 discovered she was pregnant while listening to the bombings around her house, just outside the capital. "As a father and husband, my priority became to protect them at all costs," says Livadiotti.

Six months after Rasha gave birth to the second of her two children, and two years after the embassy phone call, Alberto sold everything he could, borrowed money from his relatives and took his family by bus to Lebanon . With him were his mother, wife and children, including all three of his marriage to his first wife who had died. They spent a few months in Beirut, while the Italian embassy there approved travel documents for Rasha, the only family member without Italian citizenship. After tracing the family's origins to Catania in Sicily, the embassy suggested they go there.

"We had never heard of this city before," says Rasha. "We didn't even know for sure what city Alfonso was from, because many historical family details were buried over time."

"But apparently it was in the embassy records," her husband adds, taking his hand. "It was an unusual way to discover my origins. But we took the contribution of the embassy and returned to where our family's story began."

Rasha, Farah and Fajer in Catania, Sicily, where they now live (Stefania D & # 39; Ignoti / Al Jazeera)

Start again

It was a foggy day on August 13, 2014 when the Livadiottis landed at the international airport of Catania through Rome. While most Syrians headed north to Germany or Scandinavia that year, they were among the few who went south.

Upon arrival, the city seemed deserted, since mid-August is the peak holiday season for most Italians. "We weren't familiar with Italian culture, so the first impression was & # 39; where have we finished? & # 39;" Rasha recalls, laughing.

Alberto explains that moving without local contacts or skills in the Italian language was like learning to walk again. When they started looking for an apartment, nobody granted them a rental contract because they were now seen as unemployed foreigners.

It was then that Rasha realized the paradox of her status. "We were Italian, yes, on paper. But in practice, we were perceived as refugees from the Middle East."

After a week of going door to door, asking for available accommodation, they finally found a three-room apartment on the western outskirts of the city. It is the one they are still renting today. As newcomers without referrals, to ensure the confidence of the owner they had to pay a year of rent in advance, which was covered by Rena's lifetime savings.

The weight of the years living the conflict, the nervous waiting in Lebanon and the uncertainty about his future in Sicily began to take its toll on Alberto. Shortly after his arrival, he had a heart attack. The family came to rely heavily on the Arabic-speaking faithful they met in the local mosque. "Since we didn't speak the language or understand the health system, we were grateful to the few people who offered help at such a difficult time for us," says Rasha.

These days, all family members speak excellent Italian. As Italians, they were eligible for state support when they arrived, but they also found help from the Muslim community.

Although he had a Christian education, Alberto converted to Islam 20 years ago before marrying Rasha. Since the beginning of the refugee crisis in 2012, the Catania mosque has acted as a center for the many refugees arriving by land and sea, including the Livadiotti family.

Only three weeks before the arrival of the Livadiottis, around 180 refugees and migrants He had perished while trying to reach Sicily. Among them, many Syrian bodies were found off the coast of Lampedusa, in southern Italy.

"We are all brothers in our community, we make no difference about nationality and we try to help each other," explains Abdelhafid Kheit, the imam of the Catania mosque. When he learned of Alberto's poor health, Kheit provided him with medication, spiritual support and a job opportunity.

Once recovered, Alberto invested the last of his savings in a food business with a well-known Tunisian from Abdelhafid & # 39; s in early 2015. Back in Damascus, Alberto had worked as a car salesman, selling Italian cars to Syrians. I thought that offering Syrian delicacies to a Sicilian audience, whose culinary tradition is often considered a bridge between Europe and the Middle East, would be a pleasant change. Today, its One Thousand and One Nights restaurant is a thriving business located in the historic center of the city and provides support to the whole family.

The restaurant specializes in Syrian fast food, such as falafel and shawarma sandwiches. Its staff consists of migrants from Africa and Southeast Asia who, like Aberto, have had to start over in a foreign country. It is a small but cozy single room, decorated with arabesques and colorful mosaics that recall the architecture of the Middle East. It serves a diverse clientele, from young Sicilians curious to try new flavors, to refugees and migrants from the Middle East and North Africa who crave the taste of home.

Alberto Livadiotti with members of his team in his restaurant One Thousand and One Nights (Alessandro Puglia / Al Jazeera)

Reaching the full circle

Almost six years after their arrival, the Livadiottis finally feel they have regained control of their lives. Finally, they developed a network of locals who care about them and who no longer call them refugees, but friends and neighbors.

"There is no reason to return to Syria now. We have already interrupted our lives once, now we will continue our way here," says Rasha.

Italy could be his new home, but Syria remains a constant presence in his home. Frames of Koranic inscriptions and photographs taken in Damascus five decades ago hang on the walls, the only objects they managed to bring, along with some clothes and documents. "We want our children not to forget their origins, so we always tell them stories about Syria. But only the positive ones, for now," says Rasha.

Fajer was too young to remember anything about his time in Damascus and his older sister, Farah, was only five years old when they left. The youngest of Alberto's three oldest children, Emad, now 15, also lives with them, while his older brothers, Faten, 26, and Omar, 23, live independently in Catania.

Rasha says it is her job as a mother to cure her traumatic memories. "When you remember the bombs, I remind you of the food traditions of Ramadan, or the big Christmas tree that lights up in the main square of Damascus every December."

In his fluent Italian, he adds that, in return, his children helped heal their initial displacement wounds. Unlike her husband, Rasha could not take her parents; They remain in Syria. "When the children started going to school here, I learned Italian while trying to help them with homework. They encouraged every little progress I made, showing me that I could handle all this," says Rasha, relieved that they are now in one place. Where you can continue your education.

Although their lives have taken an unexpected turn, Alberto is grateful for that thread throughout history that saved his family from an inevitable and dangerous boat trip. "We know that, in the midst of the tragedy, we have had more luck than others," he says.

As they add photos of Farah and Fajer's birthday in Catania to the family album, along with those taken in Syria, Alberto realizes that his family has closed the circle. "I prefer to see our family's journey as a history of return rather than exile. It shows that history and migration are cycles, and that similar experiences can happen to anyone, at different times and places."