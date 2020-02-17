A new Twitter add-on called "secure DM,quot; will now block and remove unsolicited nude images in your DM

%MINIFYHTML460cb553198a760a39eb25cbac61512511% %MINIFYHTML460cb553198a760a39eb25cbac61512512%

Roommates, it seems that Twitter has been in these streets enough to know that unsolicited nudes have been a problem for some people and that they are going to start doing something about it! If you ever opened your DMs and were caught by surprise after receiving an eggplant without asking for it, Twitter is about to put on its cape and do it for culture!

According to Business Insider, the complement that was launched on Friday was the brain of a developer named Kelsey Bressler. He came up with the idea after receiving an unsolicited image of the penis (better known as a crap photo) in his DMs and had enough. So what does a girl have to do with this problem? Solve it, as we often do. He reportedly used artificial intelligence to build the complement and trained his expense algorithm that he actually asked people to send to investigate. Yes, you read that right, she asked people to send her nudes and received more than 4,000 photos of volunteers.

As it stands, the add-on is only for direct Twitter messages, but Kelsey told #BBC that he is in initial talks with another major social media company to also adapt to the add-on to use on his platform. "We would like to implement this on other social media platforms and we are discussing where to go next."

This is how the filter works, apparently the filter blocks several images of objects that look like penises. That also includes sex toys and any other figure suggestively. Kelsey told the BBC that the software has a 99% success rate.

With this new technology, Twitter is clearly taking steps to keep these streets of social networks more enjoyable. Now, this is a judge-free zone, so if you are sending nudes, it is not known if the filter also blocks the requested / agreed images in the DM. But really, there is only one way to find out …

Are you here for this update?