A man and a woman shot in the head during the invasion of the Kensington house – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Philadelphia police said a man and a woman were shot in the head during an invasion of their home in Kensington on Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street.

Police say the two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, managed to run out of the first floor apartment and detain a woman who was passing by.

%MINIFYHTMLa9b280a8cbbbb3c2ef13cea25c3885a213% %MINIFYHTMLa9b280a8cbbbb3c2ef13cea25c3885a214%

She started taking them to the hospital until the police stopped her.

%MINIFYHTMLa9b280a8cbbbb3c2ef13cea25c3885a215% %MINIFYHTMLa9b280a8cbbbb3c2ef13cea25c3885a216%

Both victims are in critical condition, according to police. Police say the woman was shot in the forehead and the man was shot in the back of the head.

Police expect nearby surveillance cameras to take them to the shooter or shooters.

For a list of resources on armed violence in Philadelphia, click here.