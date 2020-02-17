A light snow storm could hit during the afternoon rush hour, continue until Tuesday morning

%MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657411% %MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657412%

A slight snowstorm on Monday is expected to go through Denver just in time to delay the afternoon trip, meteorologists said.

%MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657413% %MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657414%

Denver could get up to 2 inches of snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. There is a 20% chance of snow after 4 p.m., meteorologists said. Winds can blow up to 24 mph.

%MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657415% %MINIFYHTML7fcad64eb25b9e5bc5649655bf41657416%

Monday's high temperature, which is President's Day, will be about 42 degrees in downtown Denver, the weather service said.

It is likely that snow in Denver on Monday night, mainly after 11 p.m., the NWS said. Winds can blow up to 21 mph.

The foothills and mountains could have between 2 and 5 inches of snow on Monday, meteorologists said.

Snow that ends in the mountains this morning. Another system will bring snow for the entire forecast this afternoon and overnight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GghhJFheDZ – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 17, 2020

There is a 50% chance of snow in Denver on Tuesday, mainly before 11 a.m., the NWS said. It is expected to be partly sunny, with a high temperature close to 34 degrees. Snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, meteorologists said.

Snow is also possible in Denver, mainly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance of snow, the NWS said. The chance of snow will increase to 50% on Wednesday night. The high temperature will be about 29 degrees.

A warming in Denver should begin on Thursday, when it will be sunny with a high temperature of approximately 35 degrees, the NWS said.

The maximum will be about 49 degrees on Friday, 51 on Saturday and 49 degrees on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain and snow on Saturday night, the NWS said.