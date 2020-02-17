A group of students from Coppin State University recreated a photo from the 70s in the HBCU cafeteria to honor former students

%MINIFYHTMLcf4614a52a7c9e52be00b7abac53e9da11% %MINIFYHTMLcf4614a52a7c9e52be00b7abac53e9da12%

TSR Black History: Pride in HBCU is decades deep. During this Black History Month, a group of current students at Coppin State University in Baltimore decided to pay tribute to their alumni by recreating old photos from the 70s.

Photos from decades ago were recently found on campus, according to The Coppin Room. The group named the series, Coppin Flash Forward.

It was important that students honor the rich history of the school because they noticed a gap between the students of the school and the current students. Then, a student named Starr had the idea of ​​recreating historical photos to show the past and present life of his university.

"Perhaps because of our efforts, we can rejoin the school because to move forward in life, we believe you must first know about your past," said TCR. We wouldn't mind if Coppin State set a trend for HBCU with this project because it's a drug!