90-day fiance meeting addressed substitutes and soulmates

90 day promised brought together seven couples for the annual meeting with Shaun robinson and … it was quite meek. Probably because Angela Y Miguel He only had a small part in the meeting and it was when he told the crowd that they had had sex 38 times during their two-week stay in Nigeria.

Seriously, that's all they said. As for the rest of the couples …

Michael and Juliana

Since the wedding, Juliana and Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, have become incredibly close. Juliana said she is her best friend in the United States and that she is like a sister to her, which she said is important to her, since her friends and family at home have interrupted her.

Regarding his divorce, Michael said he felt he couldn't be free with Sarah and that he was partying and traveling in excess. But Sarah said she gave him her freedom. He argued that the only infidelity was emotional infidelity.