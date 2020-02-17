90-day fiance meeting addressed substitutes and soulmates

90 day promised brought together seven couples for the annual meeting with Shaun robinson and … it was quite meek. Probably because Angela Y Miguel He only had a small part in the meeting and it was when he told the crowd that they had had sex 38 times during their two-week stay in Nigeria.
Seriously, that's all they said. As for the rest of the couples …
Michael and Juliana
Since the wedding, Juliana and Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, have become incredibly close. Juliana said she is her best friend in the United States and that she is like a sister to her, which she said is important to her, since her friends and family at home have interrupted her.
Regarding his divorce, Michael said he felt he couldn't be free with Sarah and that he was partying and traveling in excess. But Sarah said she gave him her freedom. He argued that the only infidelity was emotional infidelity.
Michael and Sarah's children, Max and CeCe, came out to tell it as it is and said that all couples should learn more about the countries where their boyfriends come from and learn the language. Max shaded Anna while sitting next to him, but then quickly apologized.
Robert and Anny
Since his wedding, Robert said there have been many ups and downs in the relationship. He said he is doing really difficult things in the relationship. Meanwhile, Anny said she is waiting for him to keep his promises. The couple addressed the differences about money: Anny said he was once with a rich man, so it's not about that and Robert said he tried it with the trip to the thrift store and the big fights with the grandparents of Bryson Stephanie, the porn star grandma, and Benjamin joined the meeting and continued their attacks on the relationship. They said that if Anny and Robert had another baby, it would take away what Bryson has. Robert said they hadn't seen Bryson in months because of problems they had, even once when he was homeless after a fire and they didn't open the house for both of them.
Emily and Sasha
Sasha explained the origins of her relationship with Emily, as well as the terms of her two previous marital ruptures. Emily's sister, Betsy, joined and continued to argue with Sasha about her criticisms about food choices and the perception that she is pressing Emily to lose weight. But Emily said it's not pressure, "I don't like what I see when I look in the mirror."
Anna and Mursel
With the help of a translator, Mursel said more than he has done all season. The two addressed communication problems and said they are still trying and learning each other's language.
The couple referred to their controversial departure and return, and Anna said: "I feel that it is destiny," regarding their ability to return with the same visa.
He wants to have a baby, but she can't carry one, so it would be through a substitute, which is something that her family would not like. He said they would be angry, but eventually he would tell them, and he doesn't care what they have to say.
Mike and Natalie
Since filming stopped, the two have not been talking much, but said they are working on things.
Tania and Syngin
The great topic of conversation for these two was Tania's trip to Costa Rica during the 90-day visa period. She said the trip had already been postponed for two years, and he understood why she needed to leave now. The other hot topic, the commentary of the soulmate, was also discussed and Tania defended her position.
The two do not seem to agree on many things. Tania wants a baby, Syngin is not sure. Tania wants Syngin to get a job, he's tough and has expressed interest in several potential fields of work and she approached people in an effort to help him explore … but he never succeeds. Syngin said he worked in mines for seven years and became depressed and killed himself, so he hesitates to work just to work.
Blake and Jasmin
They were also there, but they said nothing.
the 90 day promised The seventh season meeting continues on Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. in TLC.