50 Cent: "The French Montana is high!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
50 Cent never shuns the opportunity to add more fuel to the fire, and during a recent interview, he claims that his new rap rival, French Montana, is drugged.

"I don't know what's wrong with that boy," 50 said about his fight with rapper Bad Boy, French Montana.

"Something is wrong with him. It's drugs. I think it's drugs, getting high and saying things. Because I didn't have to say anything."

