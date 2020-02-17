50 Cent: "The French Montana is high!"

50 Cent never shuns the opportunity to add more fuel to the fire, and during a recent interview, he claims that his new rap rival, French Montana, is drugged.

"I don't know what's wrong with that boy," 50 said about his fight with rapper Bad Boy, French Montana.

"Something is wrong with him. It's drugs. I think it's drugs, getting high and saying things. Because I didn't have to say anything."

French gave himself a classic Bugatti shortly after being discharged from the hospital, and 50 jumped on Twitter to make the clown. French responded, calling Fif a "dinosaur,quot; and even went so far as to repeat rumors that 50 is a government informant.

"WHERE I AM NOT WORSE THAN THIS … A REAL LIFE RATE WOWWWW 59 IS A GOVERNMENT INFORMANT AND HERE IS THE PAPER WORK TO TRY IT!" French wrote on Instagram last month. "I swear this is my last post … THIS FLESH IS FINISHED … THE SYSTEM IS ALREADY CALLED TO ME !! LOL FOR IRV AND BLACK BOY !! "