50 Cent says Floyd Mayweather's money is running out in the last shadow

WENN / Sheri Determan

The star of & # 39; Power & # 39; He thinks the former boxing champion needs to fight again & # 39; because he ran out of money & # 39 ;, claiming that his enemy would even do & # 39; local accommodation in a nightclub because he needs that extra & # 39 ;.

Up News Info

Having been best friends before their relationship became bitter, 50 cents seems to be knowing Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The financial problem Going through Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" on Friday, February 15, the rapper / actor dismissed his former enemy over his alleged expenses.

When Ebro asked him if he thought the retired boxer should be back in the ring, Fifty replied: "I think he did it now because the money ran out. What do you think? It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight" . It's been two years [since his last fight]. "

The "Power"Star / co-creator said that with Floyd's" lifestyle "" his money has gone easily. "He continued stating that the former boxing champion needs a secondary job because he now needs extra money." Now it's like … call he will be at your local accommodation in a nightclub because he needs that extra right now, "he said.

The last blow of 50 Cent in Floyd came after the latter was asked about what caused his enmity in the first place. The 42-year-old admitted that he had no idea why they began to gain weight, and said in an episode of the podcast "Drink Champs": "I have been nothing but good with him. I am 100 years old. I have been nothing." But solid with him. I'm a solid guy and he knows I'm a solid guy. "

"If this man [50 Cent] comes to my house, my chef prepares great meals for us. We sit down, kick him. We travel together on the plane," the boxing promoter added. "This is coming out of nowhere. It's like me and you just kick it, I'm here talking to you, I come and do the show with you every day, and then one day, just come out of the blue and I'm as damn it, & # 39; Where does this come from? & # 39; "