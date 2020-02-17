50 Cent: "Nick Cannon has been cheesy forever!"

50 Cent is not overcoming Nick Cannon's fight with Eminem, going so far as to say that Nick Cannon is not worthy of any response to his recent album because he has "been corny forever."

Last week, Cannon revealed that his part of his song, "Used To Look Up To You," was aimed at 50, and not as most people thought.

During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 shared why Cannon will never receive a response from him in a log:

"I would never answer Nick Cannon. The cameras are on, right?" 50 told the camera. "He's a cheesy legendary. He has been cheesy forever. As always, from the beginning. I thought he was going to a place that was like Will Smith-ish because of his comedy stuff like that, and then just He never reached his destination. He just never got cold. "

But Fif says he thinks he knows why Cannon is heading towards him and Em:

"I see it as if I were trying to generate energy for a show," continued 50. "He has the talk show and the radio show and stuff. So I wouldn't hit him in the face if he saw it, because I know what it is. that. I know what you're trying to do. "