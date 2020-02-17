4 taken from the Boylston pond after falling through the ice

%MINIFYHTML4acec5789602c8c7157618383112eee611% %MINIFYHTML4acec5789602c8c7157618383112eee612%

BOYLSTON, Massachusetts (AP) – Rescuers pulled four people out of a pond in Boylston, Massachusetts, after they fell through the ice on Monday.

Firefighters said the four included a fisherman, which was the first fall in Rocky Pond and three possible rescuers.

A resident who lived in the pond heard the fisherman's cries for help around 2 p.m. and went to help, but fell into the water, said Boylston firefighters.

Then, two construction workers used a kayak in an attempt and reached those two, but also ended up in the water.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department brought a floating ship, which was used to reach the victims.

A person was sent to a local hospital suffering from hypothermia. Three others were treated at the scene.

Their names were not revealed immediately.