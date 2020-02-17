4 taken from the Boylston pond after falling through the ice

AP
February 17, 2020 | 4:59 PM
BOYLSTON, Massachusetts (AP) – Rescuers pulled four people out of a pond in Boylston, Massachusetts, after they fell through the ice on Monday.
Firefighters said the four included a fisherman, which was the first fall in Rocky Pond and three possible rescuers.
A resident who lived in the pond heard the fisherman's cries for help around 2 p.m. and went to help, but fell into the water, said Boylston firefighters.
Then, two construction workers used a kayak in an attempt and reached those two, but also ended up in the water.
The Shrewsbury Fire Department brought a floating ship, which was used to reach the victims.
A person was sent to a local hospital suffering from hypothermia. Three others were treated at the scene.
Their names were not revealed immediately.