& # 39; Will overcome this & # 39 ;: aftermath of the worst massacre in Thailand | News

Korat, Thailand – The day of horror began like any other Saturday for Tanatit, "Tok,quot;, 43, a motorcycle taxi driver who works in front of the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima.

He was sitting with a group of other riders, in the light of another busy day, chatting, laughing between the rides. The men could not have known that they were about to witness a massacre.

"He just approached and started shooting. He killed two people right here," Tok told Al Jazeera, pointing to a sidewalk on the street a few meters away. "Then he came in and kept shooting. Everyone started running," he said.

Once the shooter entered the center, Tok immediately began helping the injured by taking them away, trying to take them to a safe place before emergency services arrived.

"One was shot in both legs and hip. The other was shot in the shoulder and chest," he recalled of the wounded he tried to help.

It was around 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, when Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, sergeant and expert shooter of the Thai armed forces, began his uproar. He first shot and killed his commander, Colonel Anantharot Krasae for a real estate business that went wrong. He then raided an unprotected gun bunker at a nearby military base before advancing to Terminal 21, where he began shooting civilians indiscriminately.

The attack continued during the night when Thomma went from floor to floor, executing anyone he found hidden in the center. Finally, in the early hours of Sunday, the authorities sent the best special forces team in the country to clean the complex. After about 18 hours of carnage, Thomma was finally shot dead.

Many people are angry. But most of the citizens of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, silently face persistent trauma.

A week after the tragedy, the country is still dealing with what happened. Thomma's motive remains opaque. And the nation is deeply disturbed by the question of how a solitary soldier went from carrying out a violent revenge for a financial dispute to killing dozens of innocent civilians.

Some say that Thomma is symptomatic of an out-of-control army, a product of a system that too often seems to encourage violence. Others say that the root of the problem is reduced to a deadly combination of uncontrolled mental health problems and access to firearms.

& # 39; Trying everything possible & # 39;

In response to the tragedy, the Department of Mental Health of Thailand (DMH) has sent teams to support the victims, those who have lost loved ones and anyone affected by the event. Health experts agree that the shooting will have long-term effects on Thai society.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told Al Jazeera that the government was doing everything possible to meet Korat's needs.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that all patients are treated at the highest possible level. Regarding PTSD, as you can see, we have sent psychiatrists and a team to be here and provide consultations to all the people who entered We are trying to comfort them, to make them feel that it has happened and that they should relive their lives normally, "he said.

Thailand's public health minister said the government & # 39; is doing everything possible to meet Korat's needs (Al Jazeera)

He added that the government was taking measures to protect its citizens in the future.

"The government is trying to do everything possible to make sure this never happens again. And we will not blame anyone. We have to blame ourselves because we are the administrators." So everyone in the government feels very sorry, "he said. Anutin

"You could see that the prime minister visited all the patients himself. He went to the funeral of the deceased. And we are in the process of approving subsidies for all the families of the deceased to make sure that the survivors continue to live normally. "

Memorials throughout the country

During the week, ceremonies were held throughout the kingdom. In Korat, 10,000 monks held prayer vigils for those who lost their lives. Last Thursday, the citizens of Bangkok also held a vigil in the capital. But many of those who attended the event were not afraid to publicly express their thoughts about who they believed was responsible.

One of the organizers of the Bangkok event, Nuttaa "Bow,quot; Mahattana, told Al Jazeera that the shooting had left many divided over the cause of the attack.

"At first, it was shocking. Some responded with sadness, many with anger," Bow said of the shooting. "Then, after the media revealed the truth about their context and the reasons that caused a person to become violent, the political agenda played a role in the division of opinions," he said.

Bow and other organizers submitted a request to parliament to investigate murky business within the army, abuse of power and ask how Thomma was able to attack a gun bunker so easily.

Ceremonies and vigils were held during the week to commemorate victims throughout the kingdom. (Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Deep gun culture & # 39;

Although there has never been such a massive shooting, Thailand has the second highest rate of firearms crimes in the region. The latest data from Gunpolicy.org He says in 2016 there were 1,729 deaths from firearms in Thailand.

In 2015, just under 2,000. Only a few weeks before the Korat shooting, another armed man killed three people and wounded four others in a jewelry theft. Last Wednesday morning, a teenager was shot and accidentally killed. Last Friday, a man opened fire at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, luckily no one was injured.

Not surprisingly, those studying firearms-related crimes in the region say that Thailand has a serious problem with weapons.

Michael Picard, director of research at GunPolicy.org at the University of Sydney and an expert on various issues related to firearms in Southeast Asia, told Al Jazeera that the Korat shooting was the first of its kind in Thailand, noting that The army could be negligent.

"The only thing about this shooting compared to other mass shootings around the world, as well as the shootings in Thailand, is how deeply it emanates from the armed forces," said Picard.

"Several failures by the security establishment allowed this incident," he said, citing "poor security over military firearms, extortion treatment by senior officers with distant subordinates and special access to personal firearms for personnel. of security,quot;.

Civilians are legally allowed to acquire and possess low-powered guns and rifles such as .22 shotguns and rifles and ammunition. But the licensing process is strict and is only processed through the interior ministry.

"However, Thailand has a deep gun culture, in many ways reinforced by the government itself, that undermines the effectiveness of its strict gun laws," he said.

On Saturday, dozens of people attended a memorial event inside the mall. (Al Jazeera)

Picard said weapons are idolized as symbols of power, particularly because security personnel have hegemony in Thai society. Despite strict weapons laws, Thailand has a massive black market for firearms. Because of this, Picard said that if someone really wanted a weapon in Thai society, they are relatively easy to find.

Chutimas Suksai, an independent investigator examining violent crimes and use of weapons in Thailand, told Al Jazeera that it was unlikely that Thailand would see more massive shootings like Korat's.

"I do not see that the mass shootings of this scale are likely to continue in the future because the weapons used by the gunman were military assault rifles, which are not readily available to the general public … If the armories do not modernize, they can mass shootings occur in military bases with the potential to spread to civilian areas. "

On Saturday, back in Korat, dozens of people attended a memorial event inside the mall. Holding back the tears, the locals wrote notes on a wall of memories, in honor of those who lost their lives.

Hooky, 44, a local musician who had just finished putting a grim note on the memorial wall, told Al Jazeera: "Everyone in Korat is joining now. Because of this, we are finding strength to improve. People of Korat is strong. " . Let's get out of this. "