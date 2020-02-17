& # 39; We cannot miss this opportunity & # 39 ;: the UN supports the Afghan peace process | Afghanistan News

Islamabad, Pakistan – The United Nations has backed a peace process aimed at ending almost 20 years of devastating war in Afghanistan, and Secretary General Antonio Guterres called it an opportunity that "cannot be,quot; lost.

Guterres spoke at a high-level international summit in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, held on Monday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the neighbor of southeastern Afghanistan who receives millions of refugees from the armed conflict.

In his speech, the UN chief urged international community to help Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan and Iran and "do everything possible,quot; to achieve peace in Afghanistan, where tens of thousands of civilians have died since the invasion of the United States in 2001.

"We have no right to miss this opportunity,quot; said Guterres, who is in Pakistan on a four day trip "No Afghan will forgive us if this opportunity is lost."

His comments came when the United States and the Taliban appear to be about to embark on a seven-day "violence reduction,quot; in Afghanistan as a prelude to a peace agreement for the longest US war. The two sides have been discussing Washington's demand for a ceasefire before the signing of a final peace agreement, which is expected to describe the withdrawal of US troops and a guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a platform for launch to carry out attacks abroad.

The agreement also proposes talks between the government in Kabul and the Taliban. The armed group, which has been fighting the US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan since it was overthrown in power in 2001, So far he has refused to talk to the Afghan government backed by the West, calling it a "puppet regime."

In October, the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it reported record civilian casualties of the war with the Afghan Taliban. In total, at least 2,563 civilians were killed and more than 5,600 injured in the first nine months of 2019, according to UN data. UNAMA has registered at least 27,390 civilian victims confirmed as a result of the war since 2009, when it began collecting data under a standardized methodology.

Khan: Pakistan supports the peace process

The rocky peace process seemed to have come to a standstill in September last year, when US President Donald Trump decided at 11 am to suspend planned talks with Taliban leaders at his presidential retreat at Camp David.

Since then, the Afghan peace envoy from the United States, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been rebuilding the process, holding talks with Taliban officials in the capital of Qatar, Doha, as well as with Afghan government leaders in Kabul and Pakistani military and civilian leaders in Islamabad

On Thursday, Trump said a peace agreement was "very close,quot; and could be signed in the next two weeks.

Speaking at the same event as Guterres, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government's resolution, accused for years by the United States and Afghanistan of supporting the Taliban, to support the peace process.

"Our security forces are on the same page," he said Monday.. "There was an idea that the security forces in Pakistan had their own policy and the government had its own policy. This is no longer the case."

Khan said that Pakistan had facilitated the peace process negotiated by the United States and that "Pakistan is not interested in conflicts in Afghanistan."

More financing is needed

Pakistan is home to at least 1.4 million registered refugees from Afghanistan, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Authorities estimate that at least so many live in the country without official refugee cards, which Pakistan stopped issuing to new refugees in 2015.

Monday's summit was attended by the UN chief, the Pakistani prime minister and other senior officials from Afghanistan and Iran, another Afghan refugee receiving country. Participants called on the international community to increase funds to help the millions of Afghans still displaced by the 19-year war between the US-led NATO forces and the Afghan Taliban.

"For 40 years, the people of Afghanistan have faced successive crises. For 40 years, the people of Pakistan have responded generously," said Guterres, who previously worked for 10 years as head of UNHCR. "We must recognize that international support for Pakistan has been minimal compared to (Pakistan's own financing). Looking at the challenges that lie ahead, the global community must intensify."

UNHCR's budget for operations in Pakistan is $ 35 million, of which approximately 21 percent is currently funded, according to UNHCR data. Pakistan allocated $ 3.5 million of its federal budget this year to Afghan refugees.

For his part, Khan said he was disappointed by how European and other countries had treated the incoming Afghan refugees.

"Political leaders use the problems of refugees to divide humanity. To get votes, they transfer hatred towards refugees who are already suffering … They face xenophobia in so many rich and rich countries."

Pakistani and UN officials encouraged voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their country of origin through a UN-assisted system. An increase in violence in Afghanistan has seen a dramatic drop in such returns over the past year.

In 2019, at least 8,079 refugees returned to their homes in Afghanistan, including 6,062 from Pakistan and 1,939 from Iran, according to UN data. That number was 59 percent lower than voluntary returns in 2018, and the lowest since the UN began keeping records after the outbreak of the war in 2001 between US-led NATO forces and the Taliban.

"From the perspective of refugees, that path remains uncertain," said Filippo Grandi, head of UNHCR. "In Afghanistan, the struggle continues to kill and maim civilians, closing schools and clinics and limiting economic activity.

"More than 400,000 people were displaced within the country only last year."

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim