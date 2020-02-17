& # 39; Teach them a lesson & # 39;: Indian women accuse Delhi police of abuse | Asia

New Delhi, India – Swati Singh describes how excited he was to attend his first university festival in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

On February 6, the last day of the three-day festival, while students were preparing for a concert, hundreds of men stormed the university campus and sexually harassed and abused the students.

Singh says he can't forget the horror he went through at Gargi University, a women's university affiliated with the University of Delhi.

"I was waiting for the festival. It means a lot to women like me, that we come from smaller cities and have never seen such a big concert," says Singh, 18, a native of the Indian city of Indore.

The students accuse the police and security guards of doing little, since the men disturbed the women at the university, which is located in the southern Delhi area of ​​Siri Fort.

"They were drunk men who touched us, pinched us in the crowd. One of them even threw money at my friend in a degrading way. We couldn't even move," recalls Samra Ahmed, another student.

The police stood up and watched

Students could not make calls for help as telephone blockers were installed in the nearby auditorium of Siri Fort.

"I saw some drunk men masturbating while they looked at me," he tells Al Jazeera Tanushree, a sophomore.

Singh says that when he approached a police officer outside the door of the university, he said: "Don't you come to the festival to meet guys?"

"Do the police believe that women attend a music concert for this?" She wonders.

Several videos of the festival have appeared that seem to show the police waiting and watching the men climb the walls to enter the university campus.

Samvedna, another student, says that a stalker followed her to the subway station on her way home after the festival. When he complained to the police, he says they said: "Look at the clothes you are wearing. Is this how the Indians should dress? Should I call your parents?"

Singh says she was disappointed with the reaction of Promila Kumar, the director of the university. "She told us that if you feel insecure at a university festival, don't attend. Isn't even a woman's university safe for us?"

The students organized a three-day strike demanding Kumar's resignation and an investigation into the incident.

Al Jazeera contacted Kumar, but she refused to comment on the issue.

Singh says that his parents, who had only reluctantly agreed to allow him to move to Delhi to continue his higher education, now insist that he return to Indore immediately. "They say I can join a university in Indore. Is it a punishment that the police don't do their job?"

Police arrested 10 people in connection with the incident, but all were released on bail the same day.

Instead, the police found flaws in the university authorities. "The university was to blame for not making the appropriate arrangements," Al Jazeera Atul Thakur, deputy police commissioner for southern Delhi, told Al Jazeera.

When asked why the police did not file charges against the defendants, Thakur said: "We are investigating. We still have no evidence of assault or sexual abuse."

Turning a blind eye

His handling of the Gargi University incident has not been the only criticism of the Delhi police recently.

On Sunday, videos were filmed, which were allegedly taken on December 15 of last year, which seemed to show the police beating the students inside the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), also located in New Delhi.

In early January, police were accused of turning a blind eye to attacks on students protesting a rate hike by masked men linked to the ruling party within Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. More than a month after the incident, no arrests have been made.

Gargi College mthe students protest against the massive sexual abuse that took place during their annual festival, on February 10 (Biplov Bhuyan / Hindustan Times through Getty Images)

Four days after the Gargi College incident, police personnel accused hundreds of JMI students trying to leave Parliament on campus to protest a new citizenship law.

Critics say the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), passed last December, and a planned National Citizens Registry (NRC) is part of the agenda of Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last two months, videos of young women challenging the police assault to save male protesters have become synonymous with protests against the CAA.

Many students at JMI have accused the police of using excessive force against them during the March 10 march.

Raziya, a JMI studentHe says he was hit in his private parts with a flash rod. "They said: & # 39; These women protect the terrorists with their burqa. Take them to a corner and teach them a lesson & # 39;" said Raziya, who is being treated for a rib fracture.

"Why did they point to our hijab? What's wrong?" she told Al Jazeera.

Iqra, an 18-year-old student at JMI, says she was also beaten by a male agent with a stick in her private parts and legs. "It was a planned attack specifically aimed at young women who have been proactive in these protests," he said.

Chanda Yadav, another student from Jamia, said police mocked her: "Do you protect men because you think we will not hit you?" She says a male cop hit her with a flash rod in the thigh.

But the police have denied the accusations, saying that "the police did not use any force."

"All the accusations against us are false. All the protest has been graphed by us," RP Meena, deputy commissioner for the Southeast police, told Al Jazeera.

"In fact, some of our men were mistreated and suffered injuries during the fight."

Recent incidents have raised questions about the safety of women in public spaces, particularly in Delhi, which has witnessed a large number of sexual assaults against women.

"The idea of ​​security is anyway restrictive," said Shilpa Phadke, a sociologist and co-author of Why Loiter, a book about attitudes towards women in public spaces.

"Here, security for women is also conditioned on women being & # 39; respectable & # 39; and tick the correct boxes. Attending a protest or a university festival, both do not fit in any box," he told Al Jazeera

Activists and feminists have long highlighted the lack of gender awareness among the Indian police, as patriarchal values ​​still dominate Indian society.

Rebecca John, a lawyer for the Supreme Court of India, says that police behavior at Gargi University is a repetition of how they usually behave with victims of sexual violence.

"They see nothing wrong with the assault and the groping search. They fire those victims, call them liars. They try to look the other way. It's the same narrative here," John told Al Jazeera.

Rehana Adib, a women's rights activist, said the government fears that young women will take the initiative.

"Young women represent all intersections of society: Dalit, Muslims, tribes, all. This has shaken the government. That is why the police have been instructed to break their determination, weaken them and send them home, show their place in a patriarchal world. "