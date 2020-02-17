& # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; notes the biggest weekend of opening of the box office for videogame adaptations

Paramount pictures Movie

With an impressive $ 57 million, the film starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden outshines the former record holder & # 39; Detective Pikachu & # 39; at almost $ 3 million.

February 17, 2020

Up News Info –

"Sonic the Hedgehog"It has broken US box office records for video game adaptations with an impressive opening weekend of $ 57 million.

%MINIFYHTML4f56b1191cbda59cd81d5b6ccacbbccf11% %MINIFYHTML4f56b1191cbda59cd81d5b6ccacbbccf12%

The movie, starring Jim Carrey Y James Marsden, beat the previous record holder "Detective Pokémon Pikachu", for almost $ 3 million.

The film is projected to generate a four-day gross profit of $ 68 million during Presidents Day, making it one of the best openings for the weekend.

The film also raised $ 43 million abroad, giving it a total global box office collection of $ 111 million.

"Sonic" shot down "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn", which falls to two at the US box office with a second take of $ 20 million the second weekend.

"Fantasy island","The photograph"Y"Bad Boys for Life"complete the new first five.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from February 14 to 16:

"Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 57 million "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 17 million "Fantasy island"- $ 12.4 million "The photograph"- $ 12.2 million "Bad Boys for Life"- $ 11.3 million "1917"- $ 8 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 5.7 million "Parasite"- $ 5.5 million "Dolittle"- $ 5 million "Downhill"- $ 4.6 million

You can share this post!



Previous article Justin Bieber shaves his mustache after fan appeal Next article



Drew Carey's ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick, killed after the ex-boyfriend's attack